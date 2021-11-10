Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shruti Haasan, in a 48K emerald green saree, is all about grace and elegance

For this photoshoot, Shruti teamed the saree with a blouse handwoven in golden zari. In an indoor setup, Shruti posed for the pictures and set the festive mood on Instagram. Take a look.
Shruti Haasan, in a 48K emerald green saree, is all about grace and elegance(Instagram/@shrutzhaasan)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 05:55 PM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Shruti Haasan is not done setting festive fashion goals for us, as of yet. The actor, who celebrated the festive season in style, is making us drool with her pictures in a dark green saree. On Wednesday, Shruti drove our midweek blues away with a set of pictures of herself donning the stunning six yards of grace and we are smitten.

The actor is known for her sartorial sense with black being a recurring shade of colour on her attire – we are not complaining, we love her in black. However, on Wednesday, Shruti added a splash of colours to her Instagram profile in an emerald green saree adorned with mandala motifs and hand-embroidered in moti and zari.

For this photoshoot, Shruti played muse to the designer house Deep Thee and chose this gorgeous ensemble. Shruti teamed the saree with a blouse handwoven in golden zari. In an indoor setup, Shruti posed for the pictures and set the festive mood on Instagram. Take a look:

Shruti accessorised her look for the day in statement silver earrings and a bracelet from the house of Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas. The saree, donned by Shruti in the pictures, is attributed to Deep Thee. The designer house is famously known for their handcrafted clothing and for their detailed collections on fine textiles. The saree, donned by Shruti in the pictures, is priced at 43,800 in the designer house’s official website.

The saree, donned by Shruti in the pictures, is priced at ₹43,800 in the designer house’s official website. (https://deepthee.in/)

Styled by fashion stylist Harmann Kaur, Shruti opted for a festive look with this saree. She left her straight long tresses open around her shoulder with a middle part. Assisted by hairstylist Surekha Gavil and makeup artist Arthi Selvarajan, Shruti opted for a minimal makeup look. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, a shade of nude lipstick and a small green bindi, Shruti made her Instagram family swoon.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

