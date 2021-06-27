Shruti Haasan proves working out can be fun with hula hoop video, don't miss pic with Santanu

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, for many of us, fitness took a backseat. Apart from the overwhelming situation, we are facing right now, many of us felt this way because we lacked the willingness to work out. However, we can easily feel energised to exercise if we turn it into a fun activity. And if this piqued your interest, you should definitely take cues from Shruti Haasan.

Shruti is showing social media that working out can be fun with her latest fitness video. The actor took to Instagram today to post a reel of herself doing hula hoop. She captioned the clip, “It was all going fine till I tried to act cool.”

In the video, dressed in a black halter neck sports bra and baggy shorts, Shruti nailed a hula hoop routine. She tied her locks in a sleek top bun and flaunted her workout glow. For the session, she got barefoot and then perfectly aced a few rounds with the hula hoop.

Hula Hooping is an excellent addition to your daily workout routine. It helps burn calories and body fat, boosts cardiovascular fitness, challenges your core muscles, improves your balance, works the lower body muscles, and is inexpensive and portable. In addition to the overall weight loss, it also tones and trains the muscles in the belly area.

While the Luck actor gave her fans a glimpse of her hula hoop workout, her trainer Irfan Khan shared post-workout pictures with Shruti and her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika. According to his post, they clicked the selfie after a vigorous training session. Irfan captioned it, “Training done on a Sunday proud of teaching these enthusiasts and power pack couple.”

On the work front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab and Ravi Teja’s Krack. She will be next seen in Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi and Prabhas’s Salaar.

