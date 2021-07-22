Pics: Shweta Tiwari in hot pink bralette and pants channels her inner boss lady

Actor Shweta Tiwari is taking the internet by storm in a chic and sexy hot pink ensemble that she wore for a photoshoot. The television star, who is currently appearing on the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, took to Instagram today to post a series of pictures in which she was dressed to impress. Read on to know all the details about her monotone attire.

Shweta channelled her inner boss lady in the pantsuit set. It is from the shelves of designer Ranbir Mukherjee's label.

The 40-year-old mother-of-two looked impeccably suave in a strappy bralette, high-waist pants and an oversized blazer.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari and Arjun Bijlani break into impromptu dance routine, watch

The striking bold pink palette, the exaggerated neckline of the bralette, and the effortless silhouette that added a romantic touch to the statement-making outfit made us fall in love with Shweta's glamorous look.

The monotone outfit featured a bralette-style top with elastic barely-there straps that revealed the actor's toned midriff. The plunging V neckline of the top added a sexy touch to the chic look.

Shweta wore the bralette with high-waist pants in the same hot pink colour. The pants had a straight-fit loose hem with pintucks on the waistline. She completed the outfit with an oversized, long-sleeved blazer with notch-lapel collars and gold buttons on the cuffs.

Shweta Tiwari in a monotone pantsuit.

Shweta accessorised her outfit with quirky pumps and minimal jewels that included a dainty gold chain. She left her blow-dried tresses open in a side parting and styled them in soft waves.

Glowing skin, nude lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows and a hint of blush on the cheeks rounded off her glam.

After Shweta shared the pictures, many celebrities took to the comments section of the post to shower their praises for the star. Arjun Bijlani wrote, "Abs." Karenvir Bohra wrote, "Next level."

Comments on Shweta Tiwari's post.

Shweta Tiwari with Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, and Anushka Sen was in Cape Town earlier this summer. There she shot for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter