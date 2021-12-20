Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Shweta Tiwari oozes oomph in yellow tulle saree and backless blouse for new pics, it costs 67k
Shweta Tiwari oozes oomph in a stunning yellow tulle saree and embroidered backless blouse. She wore the ensemble for a photoshoot. It is worth ₹67k.
Published on Dec 20, 2021 02:10 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Shweta Tiwari set the temperatures soaring after new pictures from her latest photoshoot went viral. The television star shared several photos on her Instagram profile today. The star oozed oomph in a yellow saree, and fans obviously went gaga over it.

Shweta often shares updates from her life with fans on Instagram. From posting glamorous photoshoots to dancing reels and fun moments with her kids, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star does it all. Today, on December 20, Shweta shared a sizzling photoshoot that shows her wearing an embroidered blouse with a stunning tulle drape.

The saree Shweta wore for the photoshoot is from the shelves of the Indian wear label, Nitika Gujral. It is a great pick for attending day wedding festivities or your best friend's Haldi ceremony. If you want this look in your collection, we also found the price for you. But more on that later.

Shweta Tiwari in a yellow tulle drape. 
ALSO READ | Shweta Tiwari is ageing backwards, her pics in colour-blocked lehenga are proof

The sunburst yellow tulle saree comes weaved in tonal thread embroidery. It features intricate embellishments like shiny mirrors and patra in bespoke floral patterns. Additionally, the embroidered borders of the semi-sheer drape added to its dreamy charm.

Shweta teamed the six yards with a half sleeve matching yellow blouse doused in gold embroidery. The short choli features a plunging neckline, a bare back tied together with a tassel dori, and mirror work in floral design.

Shweta Tiwari wears the saree with an embroidered backless blouse. 

Want to add the six yards in your wardrobe? Called the Sunburst Yellow Tulle Saree, it is available on the Nitika Gujral website and will cost you 67,500.

The Sunburst Yellow Tulle Saree. (nitikagujral.com)

The star accessorised her jaw-dropping look with statement rings and OTT ornate earrings. Side parted tresses defined with exaggerated curls rounded off the hairdo.

In the end, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, glossy nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, and glowing skin completed the glam picks.

shweta tiwari
