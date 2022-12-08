Signs that your skin is asking for a skincare change and DIYs to the rescue

A reliable skincare routine can be comforting, but it doesn’t always last. If you feel that your skin doesn’t feel the same as before and it’s not glowing despite so much effort, there’s a chance that your skincare regimen needs a change. Your skin’s needs can vary over time due to various factors like changes in weather, pollution, your location, or even the water you are drinking. These can be major reasons why the products you have been using for a long time no longer make any difference to your skin.

In some cases, it could just be your beauty products that are harming your skin. Sometimes you are unknowingly using chemically-laden products. One way to eliminate chemical-based products from your routine is to switch to superfood-infused products with natural ingredients. (Also read: Skincare tips you can easily do at home to prepare your skin for festive time )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dolly Kumar, Cosmetic Engineer and Founder at Skinella, shared signs that your skincare regimen needs something different, here are some cues:

● Chapped skin/breakouts

If you have small red bumps or the skin feels flaky, it could be due to the use of sulfates in skincare products. You might not be aware, but facewash and moisturizers could contain Sodium Lauryl Sulphate (SLS or SLES), which compromises the skin’s natural barrier. This is a sure sign to stop using products with sulfate.

● Change in skin type

Sometimes your skin can go from oilier to drier or vice versa. One reason your skin is becoming oilier could be dehydration. Our skin produces oil to compensate for the lack of moisture. If your skin feels oilier than before, it could be due to the introduction of a new product or the elimination of an existing one.

● Weather change

The biggest mistake people commonly make is using the same products for winter that they used for summer. During winter, one needs heavier moisturization, while summer calls for a light, water-based moisturizer.

● Personal hygiene

Not keeping your hands clean and constantly touching your face with dirty hands could be another reason your skin breaks out. For clear skin, keep your hands clean, as oil and dirt on your fingertips can cause acne. Maintaining personal care and hygiene is a prerequisite to clear skin.

“If you are looking for an easy way to change your skincare routine, adding some DIYs with superfoods could be a great solution. Superfoods are packed with nutrition, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that help improve skin quality by preventing cell damage. They have the potential to nourish and hydrate the skin,” says, Dolly Kumar, she further suggested some DIYs that you can add to your skincare routine:

● Honey and cherry face scrub

You need five cherries, 1 tbsp almond powder, ¼ cup honey, 1 tbsp brown sugar and 3 tbsp yoghurt to make this exfoliating scrub to nourish your skin. Mix them in a bowl and massage them on the skin for 30 seconds.

● Honey and oatmeal scrub

A perfect remedy for dull and dry skin requires 1/4 cup honey, 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar, 1/4 cup milk and 1/2 cup cooked oatmeal. Mix these ingredients until you have a thick, grainy texture and rub it on your face for soft skin.

● Blueberry face mask

Blend 20 blueberries and a banana and squeeze a lemon into this mixture. Apply this mask for 20 minutes for hydrated skin. It is great to remove excess oil and eliminate impurities.

● Pomegranate mask

A pomegranate mask is a great chemical-free option if you want to delay the signs of ageing and get smooth, soft, glowing skin. All you need is 2 tbsp Multani mitti or Fuller’s earth, 3-4 tbsp pomegranate, a few drops of coconut oil and a pinch of turmeric (optional). Grind the pomegranate seeds and add the other ingredients and mix them well. Apply them while scrubbing gently and leave for 15-20 minutes. Wash it off with cold water.

