Bridgerton 2 star Simone Ashley's Venice Film Festival look in gorgeous red dress makes Jonathan Bailey go 'ViscountYES'

The premiere of Timothée Chalamet's film Bones and All, directed by Luca Guadagnino, at the 79th Venice Film Festival saw many stars in attendance. Bridgerton 2 actor Simone Ashley arrived at the film's premiere and walked the red carpet in a breathtaking Armani Privé ensemble. Her gorgeous look in the vintage outfit earned many compliments from her fans on social media, especially her Bridgerton costar Jonathan Bailey - he took inspiration from the Netflix series to compliment Simone.

Simone Ashley attends 79th Venice Film Festival

Simone Ashley walked the red carpet at the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in an Armani Privé ensemble, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray. The Bridgerton 2 star posted pictures of her look on Instagram with the caption, "Last night in Venice." Her bright red ensemble is an archival Giorgio Armani treasure from 2013. For the uninitiated, Armani Privé is the haute couture offering from fashion designer Giorgio Armani. She teamed the ensemble with jewels from Bulgari, shoes by Jimmy Choo, and Armani Beauty glam. (Also Read: Timothée Chalamet goes backless in bold red look at Venice Film Festival, reminds desi fans of Kareena Kapoor's Poo)

After Simone posted the pictures, her Bridgerton 2 costar Jonathan Bailey took to the comments section to praise her look and wrote, "ViscountYES." Jonathan and Simone play Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma in the series. At the end of season two, their characters marry each other and become Viscount and Viscountess Bridgerton. Hence, Jonathan Bailey's comment.

Simone Ashley walks the red carpet at 79th Venice Film Festival. (Reuters)

Regarding Simone's bright red Armani Privé look, it features a strapless wraparound tube top and a matching high-waist skirt. While the top accentuated Simone's décolletage and featured gold and black rod embellishments on the back, the bottoms enhanced her svelte frame and had a straight fitting.

Simone accessorised the red outfit with a choker diamond necklace, matching ear studs, rings, high heels, and a black clutch. A sleek updo, subtle smoky eye shadow, black winged eyeliner, nude lip shade, defined brows, highlighter, and a hint of blush completed the star's glam picks.

What do you think of Simone's Armani Privé ensemble?

Meanwhile, Netflix has renewed Bridgerton for the third season. The filming for season 3 has begun, and it will focus on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton's (Luke Newton) love story.