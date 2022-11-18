Skin care tips: 3 Ayurvedic remedies for glowy skin

Having flawless, glowy and radiant skin is a dream of every woman. Sadly, there isn't a quick remedy for glowing skin. Regular skin care is the only approach to acquiring glowing skin naturally without using makeup. However, lack of sleep, stress, ageing, pollution, damaging sun rays, excessive smoking, alcohol consumption, and eating a poor diet rob the skin of its natural glow, leaving it looking shabby and lifeless. To bring back the skin's lost brightness, you can always adhere to straightforward therapies and a healthy diet. There are many such radiant skin secrets found in Ayurveda that might aid us in safeguarding our skin. (Also read: Winter Skincare: How to nourish your skin according to Ayurveda )

Ayurvedic skin care including face oils, packs, washes, and ubtans gently hydrate your skin, unclog pores, and improve skin ventilation. What's even more intriguing is that you probably already have the majority of these materials in your home. Therefore, these Ayurvedic remedies for healthy and radiant skin will be your solution if you've ever pondered how to acquire glowing skin.

Dr. Dimple Jangda, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Founder of Prana Healthcare Centre, shared three effective Ayurvedic remedies for glowy skin in her recent Instagram post.

1. Saffron and honey mask

Saffron and honey mask (pinterest)

The antioxidants present in saffron help in keeping the skin healthy and protect it from sun damage. Soak a few strands of Saffron in one tablespoon of honey. Apply on the face and neck and wash it off after 10 minutes.

2. Sandalwood and rose water

Sandalwood and rose water (istockphoto)

The antiseptic properties in Sandalwood prevent acne from developing and help in removing dark spots. Mix two spoons of Sandalwood powder and Rose Water in a bowl. Apply the paste all over the face and neck and rinse it after 15 to 20 mins.

3. Turmeric and gram flour mask

Turmeric and gram flour mask (pinterest)

Turmeric keeps the skin supple and glowing by enhancing collagen production. Gram flour makes the skin clean and bright by gently cleansing it. Mix and apply the paste to your face and neck and leave it on for about 15 to 20 mins.

