Skincare: Expert tips for repairing damaged skin barrier

A healthy skin barrier is essential for maintaining soft, smooth, and hydrated skin. However, various factors such as harsh skincare products, excessive sun exposure, and even certain medical conditions can damage the skin barrier, leading to dryness, itching, and other symptoms. The good news is that it's possible to repair a damaged skin barrier with the right skincare routine and lifestyle choices. In this article, we will provide you with a comprehensive guide on how to repair and strengthen your skin barrier. With the right approach, you can achieve healthy and radiant skin once again. (Also read: What to know about your skin barrier and how to protect it? )

Registered Holistic Nutritionist and Skin Specialist, Katie Stewart, shared useful insights on repairing skin barriers in her recent Instagram post.

What is the skin barrier:

The skin barrier is the outermost part of the epidermis. It keeps hydration in and irritants out. It also acts as a communication device between you and the outside world, and that of your internal body and mind, including the nervous system, endocrine and digestive systems.

Five elements of a healthy skin barrier:

The five elements of a healthy skin barrier are hydration, balanced oil, supple, strong and flexible. When these are in place the skin can properly defend against environmental stressors, and quickly heal inflammation from internal causes. A skin barrier out of balance can lead to dryness, overproduction of oil, breakouts, rashes, sensitivity, inflammation and premature ageing.

Tips to improve the barrier function of your skin:

Stop overusing products

Over-cleansing, over-exfoliating and using harsh ingredients weaken the skin barrier. Less is more when it comes to your skin. Opt for plant-based cleansers and consider double cleansing if you need a deeper clean. You can also opt for a chemical exfoliant (AHA/BHA) vs a mechanical scrub used 1-2x per week. Consider skipping the skin tools, brushes and devices.

2. Repair

Use a hyaluronic acid serum or a good plant-based oil or balm to keep your skin supple. Pick one high in antioxidants. Free radical damage from the sun and other sources of blue light (ie. tech) causes the barrier to weaken. Antioxidants, like a vitamin C serum, fight free radical damage. Ingredients like probiotics, niacinamide and ceramides help to repair and strengthen the skin barrier.

3. Protect

While sunshine exposure is important to get your daily vitamin D if you are out for extended periods of time use a mineral-based facial SPF (like zinc oxide) and wear a big hat and sunglasses.

