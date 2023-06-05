Skincare tips for men: 6 best ways to groom yourself this summer

With the summer season upon us, men must prioritize their skincare routine. The harsh sun, heat, and humidity can take a toll on your skin, leading to various issues. Following some simple yet effective skincare tips can keep your skin healthy, refreshed, and looking its best throughout the summer months. From selecting the right products to developing a simple yet effective routine, we've got you covered. Get ready to elevate your grooming game and confidently navigate the summer season with refreshed and revitalized skin. Say goodbye to common skincare woes and hello to a summer of impeccable grooming. (Also read: Best skincare tips for men to follow this summer for acne-free skin )

Men's skincare tips for summer

With rising temperatures and increased sun exposure, it's essential to keep your skin healthy and well-maintained. (Freepik )

Dr. Sharadi Shreemoyee, Founder/Director, Rejuve Aesthetics, shared with HT Lifestyle, summer skincare tips and grooming techniques tailored specifically for men.

1. Protect your skin from the sun

Protect healthy skin from harmful UV rays by applying broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher) to exposed areas. Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses for added protection. Limit sun exposure, especially during peak hours when the sun is strongest.

2. Cleanse your skin regularly

Sweat, dirt, and excess oil can clog your pores and lead to breakouts. Cleanse your face twice daily using a gentle facial cleanser to remove impurities and refresh your skin. Avoid using harsh soaps or scrubbing vigorously, as it can strip away essential oils and irritate your skin. Consider using a face wash specifically designed for men, as it can address the unique needs of male skin.

3. Hydrate your skin

Keep your skin hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. The heat and humidity can cause your skin to lose moisture, leading to dryness and dullness. A lightweight, oil-free moisturizer will also help lock in hydration without making your skin feel greasy. Look for moisturizers that contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid, which can attract and retain moisture.

4. Exfoliate regularly

Exfoliation removes dead skin cells, unclogs pores, and promotes a smoother complexion. Use a gentle facial scrub or exfoliating cleanser once or twice a week to slough off dead skin cells and reveal fresher, brighter skin. Avoid using harsh exfoliants, as they can damage your skin. Regular exfoliation also helps improve the effectiveness of other skincare products you use.

5. Take care of your lips

Don't forget to protect your lips from sun damage and dryness. Apply lip balm with SPF regularly to shield them from the sun's rays. Look for hydrating lip balms containing shea butter or beeswax to moisturize your lips.

6. Maintain a healthy lifestyle

In addition to a proper skincare routine, maintaining a healthy lifestyle can significantly impact your skin's appearance. Get regular exercise to improve blood circulation, which promotes healthy skin. Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids to nourish your skin from within. Avoid excessive alcohol consumption and smoking, as they can accelerate skin ageing and cause various skin issues.

Incorporating these skin care tips into your daily routine ensures that your skin remains healthy, vibrant, and well-groomed throughout the summer. Remember, taking care of your skin is about appearance and maintaining overall skin health.

