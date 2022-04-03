Sobhita Dhulipala in multi-coloured sari dress worth 29k makes Internet swoon, Shibani Dandekar says 'Hot'

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has mastered the art of including unmistakable elegance in all her sartorial choices. Whether the star is essaying a role on-screen or attending a red carpet event or travelling around the world, she perfectly manages to leave the Internet swooning with her style. Case in point: her latest photoshoot dressed in a multi-coloured sari dress. It served us with a perfect dose of summer resortwear fashion, and you should definitely pick out styling tips from the star's book.

On Saturday, Sobhita took to Instagram to share pictures of herself wearing a sari dress with the caption, "Fun was had last night." The star chose an ensemble from the luxe-boho ready-to-wear label Saaksha And Kinni. Scroll ahead to see the Made in Heaven actor's pictures and find out where you can get her exact look for your summer wardrobe.

Sobhita's sari dress boasts of the designer's signature bold and quirky prints. It features an abstract diamond pattern in yellow, blue, black, red, pink and more shades, micro pleats, V neckline, cinched detail on the waist, ruffles, and a thigh-high slit on the front. Additionally, the drooping half sleeves and a figure-skimming silhouette added to the charm of the ensemble.

The sari dress is available on the Saaksha And Kinni website and is part of the label's Quad collection. Adding this look to your closet will cost you ₹29,000.

Sobhita accessorised the ensemble with strappy black gladiator sandals and layered rings to keep the aesthetic minimal. She left her silky black tresses open in a sleeked back style, and for the glam, Sobhita opted for winged eyeliner, glowing skin, mascara-adorned lashes, berry-toned lip shade, and blushed cheeks.

After Sobhita posted the photos, many of her followers took to the comments section to praise the star. Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar also dropped a comment praising her. She wrote, "Hot!!! [heart emoji]." Another user commented, "Ufffff."

Meanwhile, Sobhita has several projects lined up in the future. She has Ronnie Screwvala's Sitara, Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, Major with Adivi Sesh, and a Hollywood project, Monkey Man - directed by and starring Dev Patel.