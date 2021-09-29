Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sobhita Dhulipala in red will drive your mid-week blues away

Youth fashion icon Sobhita Dhulipala turned Instagram 'red' on Wednesday. So how did she do it?
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Sobhita Dhulipala in red will drive your mid-week blues away(Instagram/@sobhitad)

Sobhita Dhulipala needs no introduction when it comes to her impeccable sense of fashion. So we were not surprised when the India Fashion Awards recognized her as the Youth fashion icon of the year. But, on her way to get the well-deserved award, she dressed like a drop-dead gorgeous diva. For her big day, Bollywood actor Sobhita chose to go all red. She played muse to the handloom luxury designer house Ekaya and stole our hearts in a traditional attire.

Sobhita, on Wednesday, shared several snippets of her look from the award ceremony on her Instagram profile and it is making her Instagram family drool like anything. The actor wore a red silk kurta over a silver and maroon bralette. She paired her dress with a shimmery silver and maroon palazzo pants. The lowers are intricately designed with silver and lined with maroon in detail.

For her footwear, she chose classic black stilettos that aptly complemented her attire.

Take a look at the pictures here:

RELATED STORIES

Sobhita accessorised her look with antique silver jewellery designed by Shri Paramani Jewels. She wore statement silver earrings and bangles to complement her attire.

She also shared a snippet of her award on her Instagram profile. India Fashion Awards recognises the initiatives in local fashion and the creativity of the designers who contribute to it.

“I got an award y’all. Youth fashion icon it seems,” she captioned her post.

In one of the pictures, Sobhita can be seen posing for the camera in her attire of the day, while in another picture, she posed for a close-up of her look.

Sobhita tied her hair with a side part and wore red lipstick to match her outfit.

The actor’s looks always make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. This was no different. We’re still drooling.

