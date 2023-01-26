Sobhita Dhulipala’s hot pink co-ord set is driving our midweek blues away

Sobhita Dhulipala is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming web series The Night Manager. Slated to release on February 17 on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar, The Night Manager also stars Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. Sobhita is currently busy with the promotions of the show in full swing. Ahead of the release, Sobhita was spotted in Mumbai, looking stunning as ever, as she dropped by with co-star Aditya to promote the show at Golden tobacco factory. Sobhita, who is an absolute fashionista, is known for her sartorial sense of fashion, when it comes to decking up in ensembles. From casual to ethnic to making a statement in a fusion wear, Sobhita is known for her fashion diaries.

A day back, Sobhita was photographed by paparazzi, looking her best in hot pink. Sobhita, for the promotions, picked a hot pink co-ord set and walked right into the hearts of her fans. The actor looked like a million bucks in a hot pink slip top featuring a plunging neckline and black borders along the torso. She further teamed it with a long skirt with pleated details throughout. In the matching co-ord set, Sobhita posed for the pictures and smiled with all her heart. Sobhita's slip top featured long silver chains hanging from the shoulders throughout the length of her body in both sides. Take a look at her pictures here.

Sobhita posed for the pictures. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Sobhita further accessorised her look for the day in transparent heels. Sobhita wore her tresses open in wavy messy curls with a side part as she posed for the pictures. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire for the day. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick, Sobhita aced the look to perfection, and gave us fresh fashion goals to refer to.

