Sobhita Dhulipala gives twist to effortless fashion in denim jacket, corset bra

Sobhita Dhulipala is on a spree of sharing snippets from her fashion diaries. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, keeps sharing snippets from her best-dressed diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Sobhita's fashion diaries are getting better by the day and we are not complaining at all. From ethnic ensembles to casual attires to showing us how to merge casual and formal vibes in the same attire, Sobhita is winning the fashion game like anything. The actor’s recent performance as Vanathi for Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Sevan: I garnered a lot of praises for her, from audience and critics alike. The film’s second part is slated for release next year. Sobhita shared screen space with stars such as Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Lal and others in the film.

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala's denim-on-denim look is all the midweek fashion inspo we need

Coming back to Sobhita’s fashion snippets – the actor shared a picture of herself from one of her recent fashion photoshoots on her Instagram profile and made her Instagram family drool like anything. Sobhita's denim on denim looks are loved and swooned at. Sobhita keeps proving to us that denim is here to stay and nothing can go wrong in denims. The actor, for the recent picture, decked up in a black corset bra and layered it with a dark denim jacket with full sleeves and pockets. She teamed it with a pair of denim trousers with wide legs, as she posed for the cameras and gave us all kinds of fashion goals we need. Stretching her arms, with her eyes closed, Sobhita shared a picture from her easy breezy mood at the photoshoot. Take a look at her picture here:

In a sleek silver chain and earrings, Sobhita perfectly accessorised her look for the day. The actor wore her tresses open in wavy curls in a messy look. In minimal makeup, Sobhita aced the look. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Sobhita gave fashion police a run for money.