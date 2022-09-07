Sobhita Dhulipala turns apsara for Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 event in ethnic look, fan says 'she understood the assignment'

The trailer and music launch of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 was a star-studded event. The film's elaborate cast, including Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban, attended the grand occasion in Chennai. While most celebrities arrived on the red carpet dressed in traditional ensembles, one star incorporated the elements of historical drama in her look for the evening. We are talking about Sobhita Dhulipala.

Sobhita Dhulipala turns into an 'apsara' for Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 event

On Tuesday, Sobhita Dhulipala attended the music and trailer launch event of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 alongside the cast members. The Instagram page of Lyca Productions posted a video of the actor at the occasion, looking like an 'apsara' in an orange ensemble fit for a period drama. She wore a strapless blouse with an organza saree and a dupatta, accessorised with ornate gold-toned jewels. "Our pretty Vaanathi is here! Sobhita Dhulipala a the #PS1 Music and Trailer launch event," they captioned the post. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala is disco queen in white bustier mini dress and bold makeup)

Sobhita's ethnic look for the Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 event features an orange strapless brocade silk blouse with gold patterns, a plunging sweetheart neckline, tie detail on the back, and cropped hem accentuating the star's toned midriff. She wore it with an orange organza saree decorated with sequin embellishments and a mustard-yellow dupatta.

Sobhita draped the zari dupatta on top of the saree's pallu in a midriff-revealing style, displaying the beaded Kamar bandh and a dainty gold waist chain. The star cinched her pallu and the dupatta with the jewellery. Other accessories include layered necklaces, mang tika, matha patti, jhumkis, nath, hath bandh, rings, and bangles.

Sobhita Dhulipala attends the Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 event. (Instagram)

Sobhita tied her curly hair in a centre-parted loose braid to add a feminine touch to her ensemble. In the end, Sobhita chose berry-toned lip shade, silver smoky eye shadow, blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, on-fleek brows, mascara on the lashes, dainty bindi, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Sobhita's video garnered several likes and comments from her fans. One netizen wrote, "She understood the assignment." Another commented, "Vaanathi [heart emoji]." Another fan complimented her and wrote, "Apsara."

What do you think of Sobhita Dhulipala's ethnic avatar?