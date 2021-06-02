Soha Ali Khan-Inaaya twin and win our hearts in summery yellow strap dresses

Loose-fitting trousers, bralettes, knitting and flowy dresses have dominated the Spring/Summer 2021 trends and tapping into the same are Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya who were seen twinning and winning our hearts in summery yellow strap dresses. While Soha exuded oomph factor with her sultry look and clean feminine silhouette in the yellow strappy dress with quirky parrot prints, her 3-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was not far behind in being her fashion twin to rock the summer/spring 2021 style together.

Taking to her social media handle, the Pataudi princesses set the Internet on fire with their double trouble. The picture that Soha shared featured her donning an easy breesy cotton midi dress with a low neckline and delicate straps. The bright yellow dress sported green-coloured parrot prints all over and wide pleats below the torso.

Sitting in Inaaya’s playing room, Soha smiled for the camera with her hair pulled back into a high ponytail to ace the summer vibe. Next to the diva, Inaaya was seen engrossed in her hand-painted drawings as she kept her back to her mommy and the camera but pulled off the same yellow dress in kids size and the exact wavy ponytail hairstyle.

Making us gush over their camaraderie, Soha wittily captioned the picture, “Dressed im-peck-ably! (sic)” and fans soon emptied their stash of love in the comments section.

The mother-daughter duo’s yellow dresses are credited to baby and children's clothing store, Yebbow, which boasts of fun and quirky prints designed for babies, toddlers and adults. Raising the bar of fashion goals for all the mother-daughter duos out there, Soha and Inaaya undoubtedly paint a picture of sunshine, hope and happiness with their sartorial elegance and we are in awe.

