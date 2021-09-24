Soha Ali Khan's floral cheer in 5k A-line kurta, palazzo aces ultra glam

Trust Soha Ali Khan to surprise you with her different sartorial choices for ethnic fashion and her latest set of pictures in a kurta palazzo set are no different. The diva has been serving one elegant ethnic look after another and it would be safe to say that Soha is undoubtedly the queen of kurta palazzo trend in Bollywood.

Spreading floral cheer, Soha took to her social media handle to share a slew of pictures where she was seen acing ultra glam. Palazzos are proof that ethnic fashion isn't boring and Soha's latest sartorial pictures are proof.

The pictures featured the diva making the most of a summery sunny day in a garden with yesteryear actor-mother Sharmila Tagore and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha donned a hand block printed fine cotton kurta that came with a white base and sported pink flowers with green leafy motifs all over.

Soha Ali Khan enjoys a summer day out with mom Sharmila Tagore and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Instagram/sakpataudi)

She teamed the round neck full sleeves kurta with a pair of white-base palazzo pants that sported zigzag green prints. The two piece were layered with a cotton green zigzag print dupatta that was lined with pink tassels at the border.

Pulling back her luscious tresses into her signature high ponytail hairstyle, Soha opted to go sans accessorises to let her glamorous yet effortlessly chic look do the maximum talking.

Soha Ali Khan raises the bar of ethnic fashion (Instagram/sakpataudi)

Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, Soha amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look that included rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows. She captioned the pictures, “Three generations of women! (and a dog)” and “Summer” sic.

Soha Ali Khan enjoys a summer day with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Instagram/sakpataudi)

The ensemble is credited to homegrown lifestyle brand Pinklay that boasts of bringing Indian handcrafts to the forefront by fusing traditional and modern designs in unexpected ways to create stunning products which are contemporary, tasteful and authentic. The kurta set originally costs ₹4,999 on the designer website.

Soha Ali Khan's kurta set from Pinklay (pinklay.com)

Even though they became a popular trend in the late '60s, palazzo pants are now an evergreen trend which are popular for summer wear style courtesy their comfortable and flowing fabric in the hot weather. They can be teamed with various tops and kurtas in different styles and we can’t wait to recreate Soha Ali Khan’s latest look in them and add it to our ethnic closet this summer.

