Soha Ali Khan's kalamkari tunic and pants look effortless, this is what it costs

Soha Ali Khan is feeling quite ‘brown’ to earth, and her latest Instagram post is proof. The 42-year-old star, who is Saif Ali Khan’s sister, shared photos in which she lounged on her terrace wearing an intricately embroidered suit set featuring tranquil colours.

Soha captioned the post, “Feeling quite ‘brown’ to earth.” Her handcrafted outfit is from a luxury clothing brand by designer Archana Jaju. It is from the Revival 2021 collection.

The mother-of-one wore a kalamkari suit set that featured a full-sleeve tunic and straight fit pants. The Bemberg silk ensemble, decorated with intricate kalamkari print, depicted the shades of nature’s beauty with flowers and birds.

The peach-coloured tunic had an embroidered V neckline and scalloped patti borders on the cuffs. The asymmetrical hemline gave the tunic a roomy look, making it an ideal choice for summer.

The pants came in a light brown shade, accentuated with sequinned patti borders on the hem. They featured pinstripes and a floral pattern.

Soha wore the outfit with embroidered juttis, a watch and a dainty gold necklace. The star also carried an embroidered potli bag with her attire. She left her locks open in a side parting and chose minimal make-up that included light pink lipstick, sleek eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, and dewy skin.

The Intricate Kalamkari On Bemberg Silk suit can be yours because we found the price. The set is worth ₹27,999.

Soha packs effortless vibes in her sartorial choices. Her wardrobe is replete with roomy kaftans, oversized shirts, breezy co-ords and lightweight dresses, and one can take everyday fashion cues from them. This latest post also featured a comfortable off-duty look, and it just may be our all-time favourite.

Soha Ali Khan is married to Kunal Kemmu. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2015. They welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, on September 29, 2017. Soha is Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s younger daughter.

