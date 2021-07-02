Soha Ali Khan's supreme beauty in pink muslin kurta set leaves us starry-eyed

Always the one to flaunt rich heritage and culture, actor-writer Soha Ali Khan sprinkled happiness like confetti all over our social media feeds with her latest glamorous picture while posing from the confines of her living room. Leaving us starry-eyed with her supreme beauty, Soha showed fans how to stay ahead of the fashion curve as she donned a pink muslin kurta set and we are in love with her unconquerable grandeur in the dainty ethnic look.

Taking to her social media handle, Soha shared the picture featuring her at her sartorial best and fashionistas couldn’t help but take notes to slay at the next traditional outing. The pink kurta that Soha donned came with a straight fit and sported a V-neckline with a delicate lace running on it.

The kurta ended in a hem with front slit and sported motifs in white all over. Adding to the contemporary vibe, the kurta also sported frill sleeves and was paired with wide leg pants or palazzo that had delicate cutout lace hem with overall floral motifs.

Soha completed her attire with a pink mulmul cotton or muslin dupatta with delicate lace border and overall mesh style embroidery. Pulling back her hair into a high ponytail, Soha opted for no-accessory look to let her delicate ensemble do the maximum talking.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, she amplified the glam quotient with dewy makeup that included black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows. Striking an elegant pose with a mug of green tea in hand, Soha simply captioned the picture with a pink flamingo emoji.

The kurta set and dupatta are credited to Indian women's clothing store Mulmul that boasts of luxury garments with an idyllic union of age-old ornate embroidery, coming-of-age colour palette, trendy designs and Indian silhouettes. While the kurta and palazzo set originally cost ₹8,900 on the designer website, the dupatta is priced at ₹3,950.

Soha Ali Khan's pink muslin kurta and palazzo from Mulmul (shopmulmul.com)

Soha Ali Khan's pink muslin dupatta from Mulmul (shopmulmul.com)

Even though they became a popular trend in the late 60s, palazzo pants are now an evergreen trend which are popular for summer wear style courtesy their comfortable and flowing fabric in the hot weather. They can be teamed with various tops and kurtas in different styles and we can’t wait to recreate Soha Ali Khan’s latest look in them and add it to our ethnic closet this summer.

