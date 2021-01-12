IND USA
Sonakshi Sinha’s hand embroidered cape, kite pants set gleeful mood for the week

Sonakshi Sinha paints the Internet yellow with her bright and cheerful hand embroidered cape and coordinated kite pants worth ₹39k by Arpita Mehta that will surely leave the wearer feeling confident and beautiful and we can’t help but take cues from the minimalist yet fashion-forward style
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:05 AM IST
Sonakshi Sinha’s radiant fusion in hand embroidered cape, kite pants set gleeful mood for the week(Instagram/arpitamehtaofficial)

Adding all the missing energy and warmth to our weekday, Dabangg star Sonakshi Sinha served a radiant look from her sartorial closet which has set us swooning over her fusion style early morning. Drawing the fashion police’s attention with her bright and cheerful fashion, Sonakshi served a flattering take on Indian wear that is sure to leave the wearer feeling confident and beautiful and the fashionista is us can’t help but take cues, future planners that we are.

Making heads turn with her minimalist yet fashion-forward style, Sonakshi painted the Internet yellow with radiance and happiness as pictures from her latest photoshoot went viral. The diva was featured donning a camel twig print hand embroidered yoke cape with a pair of coordinated kite pants.

Made of organza and silk fabrics, the ensemble promised a seamless blend of ethnic and contemporary that enhanced the feminine silhouette. Leaving her mid-parted hair open, Sonakshi flaunted the trendy cuts and eclectic colour palette by opting for no jewellery except a pair of earrings with green accents.

Wearing a dab of nude lipstick shade and neutral tone makeup, the actor’s fashion style set a rather gleeful mood for the week. She captioned the picture, “And it was all yellow (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer, Arpita Mehta's eponymous label that boasts of viewing fashion as a form of self-expression and aesthetic of hand-embroidered mirror work ensembles. The outfit originally costs 39,000 on her designer website.

Sonakshi Sinha's cape and kite pants set by Arpita Mehta (arpitamehtaofficial.com)

Sonakshi Sinha’s cape and kite pants belong to Arpita Mehta’s Fusion Meadaura collection.

