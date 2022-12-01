Sonakshi Sinha's heavy lehenga set speaks of royal elegance, traditional brides-to-be take notes: All pics

Shaadi season is upon us, and brides everywhere are searching for that perfect wedding day look. Shopping for your marriage is stressful, but getting the perfect outfit for the wedding ceremony can be daunting. While some brides opt for modern vibes by picking dreamy minimal looks, others go the traditional way by choosing heavily embroidered lehengas. If you are going the latter route, we are here to give you the perfect inspiration from Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram page. Sonakshi recently shared pictures of herself dressed in a heavy gold lehenga set and mint green dupatta. It served royal elegance and needs to be on your bookmarks right away. (Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar serves a wedding must-have for bridesmaids in jaw-dropping bralette blouse and statement saree: All pics)

Sonakshi Sinha's royal lehenga set

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha shared new pictures from a recent photoshoot with a funny caption, "When you don't wanna feel left out in #ShaadiSZN just dress up like the bride." It shows Sonakshi dressed in a golden heavily-embellished lehenga set from the shelves of designer Falguni Shane Peacock's eponymous label. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai styled the bridal look. Sonakshi's outfit could be a great pick for every bride who loves traditions and wants everything grand for their wedding ceremony. Keep scrolling ahead to steal some styling tips.

Sonakshi's lehenga set features a beige and gold blouse decked with intricate embroidered patterns, beaded tassels on the hem and cuffs, and shimmering diamantes. The choli also has full-length sleeves, a wide sweetheart neckline accentuating her décolletage, an asymmetric hem, a cut-out on the midriff, and a low-cut back.

Sonakshi wore it with a golden and beige lehenga featuring a heavy A-line layered ghera, shimmering embellishments, heavy applique work, and a floor-sweeping length. Lastly, a zari dupatta with sequin work and heavy-embellished broad gota patti borders rounded off the look. The star draped it over her head and shoulder.

Sonakshi Sinha stuns in a royal embellished lehenga set. (Instagram)

For the jewellery, Sonakshi chose a statement ring, a Kundan-adorned gold bracelet, matching earrings, a mang tika and an ornate choker necklace. In the end, Sonakshi chose a centre-parted sleek bun, on-fleek brows, black winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, nude pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks and highlighted face.

What do you think of this traditional bridal look?