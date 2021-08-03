Sonakshi Sinha slays it in a sexy green blouse and thigh-slit skirt worth 14k

Bhuj: The Pride of India actor Sonakshi Sinha asked her followers to go green but in style. Sonakshi's wardrobe is populated with the chicest outfits, be it the recent faux leather printed dress or pinstriped pantsuit. Her latest look in a co-ord sage green set is getting major approval from the fashion police. Read on to know all about the ensemble.

Sonakshi did a photoshoot recently for which she donned a beauteous sage green dramatic blouse and skirt set from the House of CB and a bralette by Nikita Karizma.

The Dabangg actor captioned the post, "I've been screaming myself hoarse but i think this is the only way you'll listen - GO GREEN."

Styled by Mohit Rai, Shubhi Kumar and Tarang Agarwal, Sonakshi's look screamed elegance. She teamed the look with embellished gladiator-styled strappy pumps, statement-making rings, and a sleek hairdo.

This ultra-luxe silk-satin top in a sage green hue is the perfect mix of chic and sexy. It had a draped twist at the front and balloon sleeves, which added a bit of drama. Sonakshi wore the blouse over a crystal-adorned bralette.

Sonakshi teamed the ultra-chic yet put together summer look with a satin-silk skirt. It featured a draped detail at the waist, which cascades to a sexy thigh-high slit to show just the right amount of flesh. If you are keen on trying the look? Keep scrolling to find the exact same products right away.

We found the price details for the skirt and the blouse set on the House of CB website. The bottom is worth ₹8,164 (GBP 79). The top is available for ₹6,096 (GBP 59). The set will cost you ₹14,260.

A playful co-ord set is always a fun pick for any season, and Sonakshi's separates should definitely be on your list.

Sonakshi's film Bhuj: The Pride of India will have a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13, two days before Independence Day.

