Sonam Kapoor attends Alexander McQueen's SS22 in 2 lakh oversize trench coat

Busy taking the London streets by storm, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently made heads turn as she attended Alexander McQueen's Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show in an oversize trench coat. The event was flocked by a smattering of influencers, TikTok stars. British actors including Emilia Clarke and Vanessa Kirby, designer Daphne Guinness, singer Soko and others but it was Sonam whose sartorial elegance hooked us.

The pictures flooding the Internet ever since, show the star proving to be fashion world's ‘knight in shining armour’ once again and fans and fashion enthusiasts could not keep calm. The pictures feature the diva donning an oversize trench coat in stone polyfaille that came with exploded sleeves.

The full sleeves beauty finished with horn buttons and a leather belt buckle. Completing her ravishing attire with a pair of black leather boots, Sonam accessorised her look with a black leather hand bag and a pair of flower-shaped earrings.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja attends Alexander McQueen's Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show in London (Instagram/voguearabia)

Pulling back her sleek tresses into a stylish high bun, Sonam amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look that included a dab of brown lipstick, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Posing with her stylist Nikhil Mansata in some pictures, Sonam set the Internet on fire.

The ensemble is credited to British luxury fashion house, Alexander McQueen, that boasts of rebellious creations, unconventional runway shows and highly original designs that marry artistry with exceptional technical ability. The trench coat originally costs $ 2,650 or ₹1,99,882 approximately.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's trench coat from Alexander McQueen (alexandermcqueen.com)

The artwork for the prints in Alexander Mcqueen's SS22 collection was inspired by the ever changing skies of London, their formation and colouration from daybreak to nightfall, their changing patterns from clear blue skies to more turbulent ones. It was shot from the rooftops of the studio that had the most incredible views of the city: from Saint Paul’s Cathedral to the London Eye.

Guests were seated on top of a multi-storey car park in the east of the city, high enough above the surrounding buildings to feel connected to the skies and within a transparent bubble that was designed by architect Smiljan Radic who also designed the brand’s London and Dubai flagship stores.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell turned the showstopper in a skeletal corset dress, layered with a single-breasted jacket that came with crystal embroidery.

