Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Sonam Kapoor in beauteous anarkali set makes Anand Ahuja's world spin, pics inside
fashion

Sonam Kapoor in beauteous anarkali set makes Anand Ahuja's world spin, pics inside

Sonam Kapoor's beauteous white chikankari anarkali set, she wore for Diwali, will leave you swooning. The actor's look garnered several praises online, including Anand Ahuja.
Sonam Kapoor in beauteous anarkali set makes Anand Ahuja's world spin, pics inside
Published on Nov 06, 2021 02:25 PM IST
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Sonam Kapoor with her husband, Anand Ahuja, celebrated Diwali at her London home this year. The star took to Instagram to share several pictures from her festive photoshoot, wearing a bespoke white anarkali set. She received many compliments from her followers on the social media site. Sonam's husband, Anand Ahuja, and mother, Sunita Kapoor, also showered their love in the comments section.

Sonam posted photos from her festive photoshoot on Instagram on Friday with the caption, "As the dawn marks the arrival of light in the world of darkness, may the lights of the Diwali mark the beginning of a shining new year in your life. Happy Diwali and a prosperous New Year! #Diwali #newyear."

The 36-year-old actor chose an embroidered anarkali set from the shelves of the ace-ethnic label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She teamed the ensemble with her mother, Sunita Kapoor's jewels. Scroll ahead to see Sonam's photos and to find out how she styled the beauteous ethnic label.

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor attends Alexander McQueen's SS22 in 2 lakh oversize trench coat

Sonam's festive look featured a chikankari anarkali kurta decorated with intricate embroidery and multiple gheras, a signature designing style followed by the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. It also came with a fit-and-flare silhouette, a key-hole neckline, and full sleeves.

Sonam teamed the kurta with a matching long skirt and chikankari dupatta, draped gracefully on her shoulders. Apart from intricate chikan work, the actor's outfit also featured sequinned embellishments.

Emerald and gold earrings with a statement emerald-pearl ring and matching hairpin rounded off Sonam's accessories with the ethereal white ensemble. A sleek 60s-inspired bun, smoky eye shadow, nude lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, filled-in eyebrows, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks completed her glam picks.

After Sonam shared the photos, her post garnered more than 1 lakh likes and several comments. Anand Ahuja commented, "Making the world spin." As for Sunita Kapoor, she left several heart emoticons.

See more comments:

Sonam Kapoor's comments. 

What do you think of Sonam's traditional look?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonam kapoor anand ahuja
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ready for ‘gym class today’ in red sports bra, tights

6

Last moment gifting ideas to express love for your sibling this Bhai Dooj

Khushi Kapoor wears two corset slip dresses worth 16k for birthday bash

Katrina Kaif's blush pink saree is the quintessential festive look
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP