Sonam Kapoor in couture anarkali is nothing short of phenomenal with Anand Ahuja in pics from Rhea Kapoor's wedding

Anil Kapoor's daughter, Rhea Kapoor, married Karan Boolani in an intimate ceremony on Saturday night. The wedding was attended by the couple's close friends and family, including Bollywood actor and Rhea's elder sister Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband, Anand Ahuja. Today, Sonam took to Instagram to share breathtaking pictures of herself and Anand from the wedding, and it is the most beautiful thing you will see today.

Sonam captioned the pictures from the wedding, "#everydayphenomenal." And the couple looked nothing short of phenomenal in their traditional ensembles. While Sonam chose a couture creation from Anamika Khanna, Anand wore clothes from the shelves of designer Rajesh Pratap Singh's label.

In the pictures, Sonam and Anand posed inside Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu, Mumbai. However, in one of the images, Sonam was caught in a candid moment during the wedding where she was emotional and teary-eyed. See the photos:

For her sister's wedding, Sonam wore a turquoise blue anarkali set that came with a front slit. The bandhgala anarkali featured intricate gold embroidery on the neckline, also repeated on the hem. It also had sheer sleeves with embroidery on the cuffs.

Sonam teamed the anarkali with matching pants and a blush pink sheer dupatta embroidered with bold and broad embroidered borders.

Sonam accessorised her outfit with vintage jewellery borrowed from her mother, Sunita Kapoor. She wore a matha patti with matching earrings, a choker necklace and anklets.

Sonam glammed up her attire by opting for winged eyeliner accentuated with shimmery eye shadow, minimal make-up, blushed cheeks, glossy pink lip shade and sharp contour. She tied her locks in a middle-parted bun adorned with a white floral gajra.

Anand complemented his wife in an elegant grey bandhgala jacket with front button-ups. He wore a vintage brooch on the pocket.

Anand completed his attire by donning a pastel blue kurta and white pyjamas with the jacket. He rounded off his look with dress shoes.

