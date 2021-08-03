Sonam Kapoor Ahuja cuts an ultra-flattering silhouette in a white deep neck maxi

If there is one essential summer staple that might just be the MVP of this post-isolation world we’re living in, it has to be white dresses which will always be in style even as summer trends come and go and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s latest pictures are enough to back our claim. Cutting an ultra-flattering silhouette in a smoking hot white maxi with spaghetti straps, the Bollywood diva epitomises chic summer dressing in the steamy look which is giving us serious garden party vibes.

A flood of Sonam’s pictures currently surfacing the Internet show her dolled up at her sartorial best while enjoying a round of ice cream. The pictures feature the actor donning a white maxi dress that came in spaghetti strap style and a plunging neckline that added ooze to oomph.

Pulling back her mid-parted tresses into a half-clutch hairstyle, Sonam accessorised her look with a pair of pink gems studded earrings and a finger ring. The jewellery was from Indian designer jewellery boutiques Mahesh Notandass and Vandals.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in white maxi dress(Elevate Promotions)

Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipgloss, Sonam amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Holding a goblet of ice cream in hand, Sonam struck elegant poses for the camera.

The white maxi dress is credited to Indian fashion designer Shruti Sancheti’s eponymous clothing brand that boasts of trendy Indo-western, fluid and classic styles in ethnic dresses, sarees, maxi, skirt, tunic tops, tunic dress etc at competitive prices. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was styled by fashion stylists Rhea Kapoor and Manisha Melwani.

Whether it’s a boho prairie midi, a short little white dress, a gauzy tiered frock, a sheer beach cover-up, a flowing maxi, a sleeveless number or made in lightweight fabrics like linen, cotton or silk, white dresses are synonymous with summer style. No summer wardrobe is complete without them as comfort and fashion is really what we’re going for nowadays.

