Sonam Kapoor looks like a dream in off-white boho dress

Sonam Kapoor has never failed to impress the fashion police and her Instagram handle says it all.

Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures of herself styles in an off-white bohemian dress. She captioned it, "She walks in beauty, like the night. Of cloudless climes and starry skies; And all that's best of dark and bright. Meet in her aspect and her eyes: Thus mellowed to that tender light. Which heaven to gaudy day denies".

Earlier, Sonam shared another set of pictures in a basic black Victorian style dress from the label The Vampire’s Wife. The 'Neerja' actor gave the simple dress a trendy look by accessorising it with a classic Louis Vuitton bag.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, she captioned it, "Nothing like home, nothing like Bombay nothing like the rains and nothing like family and friends."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonam was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK.' She has wrapped up the shooting of 'Blind,' a remake of a 2011 South Korean thriller.