Sonam Kapoor in ethereal kurta, dhoti pants and bandhgala owns the wedding look in menswear

Wedding season is upon us, and in case you are looking for some inspiration to make heads turn at the next big event at your home, the country's biggest designers are showcasing their best work at the ongoing India Couture Week 2021. And our latest favourite is Sonam Kapoor in a contemporary kurta and dhoti set from designer Kunal Rawal's new collection. Her look in the ethereal ensemble is the perfect modern and dynamic wedding outfit, exceptional because of its multifunctional silhouette.

Kunal Rawal took to Instagram to share several pictures of Sonam dressed in his creation and caused quite the uproar online. Sonam chose a bandhgala with a textured kurta and ivory dhoti pants for the shoot.

Sonam erased the outdated boundaries in fashion by donning menswear for the shoot and owned it too. She showed that women can also wear traditionally 'masculine' silhouettes for weddings while still looking glamorous. Read on to know all the details about her ensemble and how she styled it.

Sonam looked divine in a champagne, beige and ivory-colour embroidered bandhgala, teamed with a textured champagne short kurta featuring open Mandarin collars. She wore it with ivory split dhoti pants that came with a free-flowing silhouette.

Sonam paired the outfit with dark tan oxfords, a heavy gold anklet, a vintage gold choker necklace and matching earrings. She also chose statement silver and gold rings to round off the accessories. A messy low bun sums up Sonam's androgynous look.

Glowing skin, nude pink lip shade, mascara-laden eyelashes, shimmery eye shadow, well-defined eyebrows, and sharp contour completed Sonam's glam.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be seen next in Blind. It is a remake of a Korean crime thriller. The film, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey, is directed by Shome Makhija.

