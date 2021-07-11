Sonam Kapoor in blouse and midi skirt has modern vintage moment at Notting Hill

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is mixing modern and vintage elements for her latest photoshoot at Notting Hill, and we are in love. The star took to Instagram to share several pictures of herself dressed in a black-and-white blouse and midi skirt and looked chic.

Sonam posted a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot with a Karl Lagerfeld quote as the caption. She wrote, “Black and white always looks modern, whatever that word - Lagerfeld.”

Sonam wore a 40s-inspired black and white set from the luxury labels The Row and Prada for the photos.

Sonam wore a white collared blouse that had button-up details on the front from The Row. She wore the oversized shirt over a black turtleneck bodycon jumper from Prada. It had several cut-out details all over the sleeves and the torso.

Sonam teamed the top with a Prada black A-line midi skirt. It had several pleated details that beautified its flare. The skirt and the cut-out jumper are from the Spring 2021 Ready-To-Wear Prada collection.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja(Instagram/@sonamkapoor)

Sonam cinched in the skirt at the waist with a broad black belt. She carried a mini black handbag to add chic vibes to the vintage look.

To accessorise the ensemble, Sonam chose gold hoop earrings and pointed black suede strappy pumps. She left her locks open in a middle parting and styled them in a slick look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja(Instagram/@sonamkapoor)

Sonam styled her Notting Hill ensemble by opting for minimal on-point make-up. She chose mascara on the lashes, well-defined eyebrows, pink lip shade, highlighted face, blush on the cheeks, subtle eye shadow and glowing skin.

On the professional front, Sonam will be seen next in Blind. It is a remake of a 2011 South Korean thriller. She was last seen playing a fictionalised version of herself in the Netflix film AK Vs AK, starring her father, Anil Kapoor, and Anurag Kashyap.

