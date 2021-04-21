Sonam Kapoor reveals 3 tips for glowing skin in new episode of Vanity Vignettes

Giving fans a sneak peek into products and rituals that she loves or are exciting to her, along with revealing some of her best-kept beauty secrets, makeup hacks and all things glam, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja came up with the idea of Vanity Vignettes series whose episode 5 dropped recently. Summer is here and so is the fluctuating mood of our skin which is why the new episode by Sonam was much-awaited where she ideally gives an insight into her beauty routine and makeup hacks but this time, spilled the beans on top three tips for glowing skin.

Taking to her social media handle, Sonam shared the video from London in which she asserted, “When it comes to skin, I don’t take things for granted.” Sharing her first expert advice, Sonam is seen picking up a sipper dramatically in the video and drinking water from it before she gushed, “Water! Water is the best thing for your skin. Dehydration is not good for your skin, not good for your body, not good for anything – your mental health or physical health…nothing but water is essential, important and amazing. Keep drinking a lot of water.”

Asserting on hydrating one’s self, Sonam moved onto her second piece of advice which is consuming omegas. “If you are a non-vegetarian, fish is the best way to get your omegas. If you’re a vegetarian then I would suggest you to get it from nuts, seeds … walnuts, different chia seeds, lotus seeds or vegetable oils like olive oil, sunflower oil. These are all amazing for your skin.”

Lastly, Sonam suggested the importance of fibre in achieving a glowing skin. “Lots of vegetables, lots of fruits which are low in sugar and salads because the more fibre you have, the fuller you’ll get and the cleaner your system would be. So chop out that carrot, chop out that broccoli, doodhi (bottle gourd), anything. Just have lots of vegetables.”

Sonam added in the caption, “From drinking at least 4 bottles of water a day to munching on delicious bowls of salad — I do it all (sic).”

