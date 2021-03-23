Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Sonam Kapoor suggests you apply these 3 beauty products before leaving the house
fashion

Sonam Kapoor suggests you apply these 3 beauty products before leaving the house

In her latest episode of Vanity Vignettes, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja spills the beans on her beauty ritual before leaving her house, reveals these 3 essentials or products that she swears by | Check video inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 03:48 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor suggests you apply these 3 beauty products before leaving the house(Instagram/sonamkapoor)

In another much-awaited episode of Vanity Vignettes, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja finally shared with fans an insight into her beauty routine and makeup hacks when she leaves her house. These episode series titled ‘Vanity Vignettes’ give netizens a sneak peek into products and rituals that Sonam loves or are exciting to her, along with revealing some of her best-kept beauty secrets, makeup hacks and all things glam.

Taking to her social media handle recently, Sonam shared episode 4 of Vanity Vignettes where she spilled the beans on the three beauty products that she swears by and that are essential for her to use, every time she leaves the house. Since stepping out is a rarity these days, given the Covid-19 protocols, the actor insists that one should try this beauty routine of hers even while inside the house.

Asserting on the importance of using Vitamin C, sunscreen and a lip tint or a lip balm, Sonam revealed that the Vitamin C serum she uses “if it’s not over the counter or prescribed by a doctor”, she uses MZ Skin’s Vit C Serum which she claimed was the best that she found in the market.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows off her glam makeover by 9-yr-old daughter Harper

Here's how Ralph Lauren will cut down on water waste with new dyeing process

Aditi Rao Hydari looks ethereal in pickle green dabka work saree, strappy blouse

Madhuri Dixit looks like epitome of ‘nazakat’ in silk top, pink Parsi Gara skirt

Next, she uses a sunblock prescribed by her doctor but prefers a tinted one though she is yet to find one that works on her skin without making it look grey or “a weird colour”. Hence, her makeup hack for it includes mixing a little foundation quickly with the sunblock and then applying it on her face.

“My foundation is like three colours,” she said rolling her eyes while adding that she mixes two drops of it with her sunblock before applying it and heading out. Lastly, she uses a lip oil by Hourglass and concluded the video by sharing that it “has a little bit of tint on it and that’s how I leave my house every day.”

In the video’s caption, Sonam quipped that she follows these steps whether she is running errands, out for an event or on a trip to her favourite bookstore. Before applying the sunblock or Vitamin C serum, Sonam stressed that one should get their doctor’s approval.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonam kapoor sonam kapoor ahuja viral video beauty tips skincare beauty routine beauty secrets foundation sunscreen vitamin c lip tint lip balm
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP