Sonam Kapoor suggests you apply these 3 beauty products before leaving the house

In another much-awaited episode of Vanity Vignettes, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja finally shared with fans an insight into her beauty routine and makeup hacks when she leaves her house. These episode series titled ‘Vanity Vignettes’ give netizens a sneak peek into products and rituals that Sonam loves or are exciting to her, along with revealing some of her best-kept beauty secrets, makeup hacks and all things glam.

Taking to her social media handle recently, Sonam shared episode 4 of Vanity Vignettes where she spilled the beans on the three beauty products that she swears by and that are essential for her to use, every time she leaves the house. Since stepping out is a rarity these days, given the Covid-19 protocols, the actor insists that one should try this beauty routine of hers even while inside the house.

Asserting on the importance of using Vitamin C, sunscreen and a lip tint or a lip balm, Sonam revealed that the Vitamin C serum she uses “if it’s not over the counter or prescribed by a doctor”, she uses MZ Skin’s Vit C Serum which she claimed was the best that she found in the market.

Next, she uses a sunblock prescribed by her doctor but prefers a tinted one though she is yet to find one that works on her skin without making it look grey or “a weird colour”. Hence, her makeup hack for it includes mixing a little foundation quickly with the sunblock and then applying it on her face.

“My foundation is like three colours,” she said rolling her eyes while adding that she mixes two drops of it with her sunblock before applying it and heading out. Lastly, she uses a lip oil by Hourglass and concluded the video by sharing that it “has a little bit of tint on it and that’s how I leave my house every day.”

In the video’s caption, Sonam quipped that she follows these steps whether she is running errands, out for an event or on a trip to her favourite bookstore. Before applying the sunblock or Vitamin C serum, Sonam stressed that one should get their doctor’s approval.

