Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor at Manish Malhotra's Mijwan show serve festive style inspiration in stylish ethnic looks

Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor posed together at the showcase of Manish Malhotra's latest Mijwan collection on Saturday, celebrating 15 years of fine craftsmanship from the Mijwan Welfare Society. Raha's grandmothers brought a touch of glamour to the show in vibrant ethnic wear. Alia Bhatt was the showstopper and walked with Vicky Kaushal.

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Their looks offer plenty of inspiration for anyone looking to spruce up their ethnic wardrobe this festive season. Let's take a closer look at their outfits.

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Soni Razdan's lavender-pink look

{{^usCountry}} Soni Razdan wore a shimmering lavender-pink sharara set adorned with intricate embroidery and sparkling embellishments. The look is perfect for evening celebrations, from festive season ethnic parties to wedding receptions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soni Razdan wore a shimmering lavender-pink sharara set adorned with intricate embroidery and sparkling embellishments. The look is perfect for evening celebrations, from festive season ethnic parties to wedding receptions. {{/usCountry}}

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The wide-legged bottoms were paired with a matching kurta, and a sheer dupatta added softness to the embellished ensemble. Long green drop earrings added a contrasting pop of colour, and her loosely styled hair completed the gorgeous look.

Neetu Kapoor's dazzling outfit

In contrast to Soni Razdan's cooler-toned outfit, Neetu Kapoor opted for a warmer palette in a bright fuchsia kurta set. Her outfit featured more restrained embellishments, with gold embroidery around the neckline and chest, and gold borders along the cuffs and hemline.

This is in sharp contrast to Soni's lavishly embellished lavender ensemble. Neetu paired her kurta set with a vibrant orange-and-gold-brocade dupatta, adding richness to the look.

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Gold pointed-toe heels and a metallic clutch complemented the overall colour palette. The look is perfect for daytime celebrations.

Style takeaways

If you are planning your festive wardrobe, take a cue from this duo and choose your outfit based on the occasion and time of day. If you are going to daytime pujas, family lunches, or festive get-togethers, or even pandal hopping, a bright kurta set like Neetu Kapoor's can help you look glam while being comfortable. Add a few gold accessories, and you are all set. For evening events, whether it is garba celebrations or house parties, you can choose soft pastel shades for the same.

If you are going for a heavily embellished outfit, allow the detailing to take the centre stage, then keep the jewellery minimal. A pair of earrings may be enough. Don't forget your clutch and juttis.