Neetu Kapoor gushes over bahu Alia Bhatt's Cannes Film Festival look, calls it ‘perfection’

Alia shared a series of pictures from her red carpet appearance at Cannes on Instagram. She wore a peach-toned couture gown that featured a figure-hugging silhouette and a sweetheart neckline. The actor paired the outfit with a sheer chiffon cape draped around her arms, which flowed behind her as she posed for the cameras. Reposting the pictures on her Instagram Stories, Neetu wrote, “Perfection,” along with clapping emojis.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the second time as the face of L'Oréal Paris. At the opening ceremony, the actor grabbed attention with her signature soft-glam look in an elegant peach gown. Her appearance impressed fans, and even her mother-in-law, actor Neetu Kapoor , gave the look a thumbs up.

Apart from Neetu, several celebrities also praised Alia’s appearance at the festival. Filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Sobhita Dhulipala, Saba Pataudi, and Sunny Leone were among those who reacted positively to the actor’s Cannes look on social media.

Alia has been serving several fashion moments throughout her appearance at the festival. On the second day, she attended the inaugural event at the Bharat Pavilion in a custom ivory silk saree-gown. The outfit featured a structured corseted bodice with a plunging neckline and blended elements of a traditional saree with a modern silhouette.

Later, the actor attended the screening of La Vie d’Une Femme in a steel-blue gown that drew comparisons to Cinderella-inspired fashion among fans online. For her final appearance at the festival, Alia chose a floral brocade gown and completed the look with minimal jewellery and subtle makeup.

Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's recent and upcoming movies Neetu Kapoor is currently seen in Daadi Ki Shaadi. Directed by Ashish R Mohan, the film also stars Kapil Sharma, Sadia Khateeb, R Sarathkumar, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Tejaswini Kolhapure, and Aditi Mittal in key roles. The film was released in theatres on May 8 and opened to a mixed response from audiences.

Meanwhile, Alia is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in key roles. The film marks the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and is scheduled to release on July 10, 2026. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the pipeline, which is scheduled to release in January 2027.