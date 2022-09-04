Sonnalli Seygall’s Sunday fashion is all about pastel shades and comfort

Sonnalli Seygall is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps setting the fashion bar higher for us with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. The actor can do it all – deck up in casuals and ethnic ensembles or in the six yards of grace. Sonnalli sartorial sense of fashion always manages to make her fans drool. the actor, on Sunday, shared a slew of pictures from her Sunday look book ad gave us a glimpse of how her weekend is going. The actor’s weekend fashion is all about shades of pastel tones and blending style and comfort effectively into a stunning attire.

Sonnalli made our Sunday better with a set of pictures of herself looking absolutely ravishing in a co-ord set. The actor decked up in an ivory white corset cotton top that featured corset details and hugged Sonnalli’s shape perfectly. The actor further layered her look for the weekend in a white and blue striped oversized shirt. The pastel blue and white shirt featured collars and silver buttons along the length of the shirt. It also came with full sleeves. Sonnalli further teamed her attire with a pair of pastel blue cotton trousers with high waist details and wide legs. With the pictures, Sonnalli wrote a note for herself in the caption. Sundays are for self-love, just like every other day, and Sonnalli believes in it. “Dear me, I’ve got you,” Sonalli captioned her pictures. Take a look at her pictures here:

Sonnalli further accessorised her look for the day with a smart watch and a ring in one finger, that came studded with a white stone. The actor posed for an outdoor photoshoot and looked every bit stunning. Sonnalli wore her tresses into a loose ponytail with a middle part. The actor further decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

