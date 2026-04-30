Stay protected in the Sun: 7 best sunscreens for men and women to try this summer

Your skincare routine is incomplete without applying sunscreen. In fact, no matter the weather or temperature, sunscreen is essential year-round. However, the sweltering summer heat makes sunscreen all the more crucial. Prolonged exposure to UV rays can lead to sunburn, premature ageing, and increase the risk of skin cancer. By forming a protective barrier, either by absorbing or reflecting UV radiation, sunscreens help minimise this damage and maintain healthier skin over time.

Stay Protected in the Sun(Shutterstock)

Depending on your skin type and the weather conditions, there is a sunscreen for everyone out there. And if you're looking to buy sunscreen for the upcoming intense summer days, you’re in the right place.

We have curated a list that includes 7 sunscreens that are perfect for both men and women in summer.

Get radiant, protected skin every day with Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel. Formulated with papaya and vitamin C, this sunscreen helps brighten dull skin and give sun protection for 12 hours. Its water-light, non-sticky texture blends seamlessly into the skin, leaving a fresh, dewy glow without clogging pores. This in-vivo tested sunscreen is perfect for all skin types, and its super-light and fast-absorbing formula feels light on your skin, spreads easily and absorbs within seconds without leaving behind any sticky or greasy residue. Its dewy formula makes it perfect for women above 18 years of age who love a dewy finish with sun protection.

Reasons to buy Gives instant dewy glow Hydrating and fragrance-free Lightweight texture Dewy finish, suitable for women above 18 years Reasons to avoid Can feel greasy on oily skin Dewy finish may not suit matte lovers

Customer Feedback

Buyers love the instant glow and hydration this sunscreen provides. It is popular for daily indoor & outdoor use. However, some oily-skin users may find it too shiny. It is appreciated for its easy spreadability.

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{{^usCountry}} Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ is ISO 24444:2019 Certified and in-vivo tested, which protects your skin from the harmful UVA and UVB rays while enhancing natural radiance. Infused with Vitamin C and turmeric, it helps brighten dull skin and reduce tanning. Moreover, its lightweight, non-greasy formula absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast, making it ideal for daily use. Suitable for all skin types, this sunscreen hydrates and shields the skin from environmental damage. Use it every morning for a glowing, even-toned complexion with reliable sun protection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ is ISO 24444:2019 Certified and in-vivo tested, which protects your skin from the harmful UVA and UVB rays while enhancing natural radiance. Infused with Vitamin C and turmeric, it helps brighten dull skin and reduce tanning. Moreover, its lightweight, non-greasy formula absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast, making it ideal for daily use. Suitable for all skin types, this sunscreen hydrates and shields the skin from environmental damage. Use it every morning for a glowing, even-toned complexion with reliable sun protection. {{/usCountry}}

Reasons to buy High SPF 50 with PA+++ for strong sun protection Enriched with Vitamin C for brightness and glow Lightweight, non-sticky, quick absorption For both men and women Reasons to avoid Fragrance may not suit sensitive users May feel slightly oily on very oily skin in humid weather The glow effect can appear subtle rather than dramatic

Customer Feedback

Users appreciate its lightweight texture and easy absorption. Many users also liked the “instant glow” effect after application. However, this sunscreen is not ideal for very humid climates without powder layering.

2. UV Doux Gold Silicone Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++ | India’s N...

UV Doux Gold Silicone Sunscreen Gel delivers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays using a lightweight silicone-based formula. This In-vitro, In-Vivo Tested sunscreen spreads smoothly, creating a matte, non-greasy finish that suits oily and acne-prone skin. Its water- and sweat-resistant formulation enhances durability in humid conditions, making it ideal for daily outdoor use. It claims to prevent melasma, sunburn, tanning, and premature ageing while maintaining skin comfort. Its non-comedogenic properties ensure it does not clog pores, supporting clear and healthy-looking skin throughout the day.

Reasons to buy Matte, oil-free finish ideal for oily skin Silicone base gives a smooth, primer-like feel Great for acne-prone and premature ageing Sweat and water-resistant Dermatologist-recommended for acne-prone skin Reasons to avoid May feel slightly heavy for very dry skin Silicone texture not preferred by everyone Slight white cast on deeper skin tones

Customer Feedback

Customers highly recommend this sunscreen for a matte finish and oil control look. Most users love its primer-like texture under makeup. However, some users feel it is pricier than other alternatives, and a few users note a mild white cast.

3. Heliocare 360 Water Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ Sunscreen for Dry & D...

Heliocare 360 Water Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ Sunscreen offers advanced broad-spectrum protection with a lightweight, hydrating gel formula. Enriched with Fernblock® technology and antioxidants, it helps defend skin against UV damage and environmental stress. The fast-absorbing texture leaves no greasy residue, making it suitable for people with dry skin types. It also supports skin repair and reduces signs of photoaging. With a triple anti-ageing complex, this sunscreen prevents premature ageing. Moreover, its water-based consistency ensures a refreshing and hydrating feel, especially in hot and humid climates, making it suitable for both men and women.

Reasons to buy High SPF with PA++++ protection Very lightweight, water-gel texture Contains antioxidants for added skin benefits Suitable for sensitive skin For both men and women Reasons to avoid Expensive compared to alternatives May not control oil as well as matte sunscreens Needs reapplication due to light texture

Customer Feedback

Most users praise this sunscreen for its non-sticky, hydrating feel, giving an invisible finish. However, it has got mixed reviews on sweat resistance and price point.

4. RE' EQUIL Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen | SPF 50 PA++++ | ...

RE' EQUIL Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen provides high-performance sun protection with a dry-touch, ultra-matte finish. Designed for oily and combination skin, it controls excess sebum while delivering SPF 50 PA++++ protection. The lightweight formula blends easily without leaving a greasy residue or white cast. It is water- and sweat-resistant, making it suitable for outdoor activities. The sunscreen also works well under makeup, offering a smooth base. Regular use helps prevent tanning, sunburn, and early signs of skin ageing. Formulated with high-grade UV filters Tinosorb S, Uvinul A Plus, Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide, it offers superior and stable UV protection to the skin. Its matte formula makes it suitable for both men and women.

Reasons to buy Strong oil control with ultra-matte finish No white cast for most users Good for humid climates Works well as a makeup base Suitable for both men and women Reasons to avoid Can feel slightly drying on dry skin Requires proper blending May pill if layered incorrectly

Customer Feedback Most customers love this sunscreen for its matte, shine-free look. It is frequently recommended for oily skin. Some users report pilling with skincare layering, but it's appreciated for its long-lasting effect.

5. La Shield Lite SPF 50 PA+++ Mineral Sunscreen Gel | Skin bri...

La Shield Lite SPF 50 PA+++ Mineral Sunscreen Gel uses physical (mineral) filters to provide effective sun protection while being gentle on sensitive skin. Its lightweight gel formula spreads evenly and offers a semi-matte finish without excessive greasiness. Designed for daily wear, it helps protect against sunburn, tanning, and environmental damage. The non-comedogenic composition makes it suitable for all skin types and skin tones, especially people with acne-prone skin. It is particularly beneficial for those seeking a mineral-based sunscreen with minimal irritation risk and reliable protection. This sunscreen can be used by both men and women above the age of 18 years.

Reasons to buy Mineral sunscreen suitable for sensitive skin Lightweight and gentle, non-comedogenic formula Lower irritation risk Suitable for both men and women above 18 years Reasons to avoid Noticeable white cast Slightly thicker texture than chemical sunscreens May feel less breathable in humid weather

Customer Feedback

This sunscreen is appreciated for its gentle, skin-friendly formula. It is good for sensitive and acne-prone users. However, some users complain about white cast and its blendability.

6. Neutrogena Ultrasheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++, Blue Light P...

Stay protected with a sunscreen that feels as light as air. Powered by Helioplex technology, this ultra-sheer formula provides strong broad-spectrum sun protection while helping prevent premature ageing. Its fast-absorbing, dry-touch finish leaves skin matte and non-greasy, making it especially suitable for oily and combination skin. It layers well under makeup and ensures comfortable, long-lasting protection for everyday use. It is perfect for both men and women.

Reasons to buy High SPF 50+ with PA++++ for strong UVA/UVB protection Ultra-light, non-sticky, and fast-absorbing texture No white cast; works well under makeup Suitable for oily and combination skin Trusted dermatologist-recommended brand Perfect for both men and women Reasons to avoid May sting eyes if applied too close Can feel slightly drying on very dry skin Not completely sweat-proof for intense outdoor sports Premium pricing compared to drugstore brands

Customer FeedbackCustomers like its lightweight and matte finish and appreciate that it absorbs quickly without greasiness. It is effective sun protection with a visible reduction in tanning and works well for oily and acne-prone skin. However, it might feel a little pricey.

Comparison Table

Product Name SPF Finish Benefits Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ Dewy, radiant Hydrating formula, gives glow, lightweight gel texture, good for dry/normal skin Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ Slightly dewy Brightening with Vitamin C, evens skin tone, suitable for daily use UV Doux Gold Silicone Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++ Matte, smooth Silicone-based, blurs pores, sweat-resistant, great under makeup Heliocare 360 Water Gel Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ Natural to dewy Advanced antioxidant protection, lightweight, suitable for sensitive skin RE' EQUIL Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ Ultra matte Oil control, non-greasy, ideal for oily/acne-prone skin La Shield Lite Mineral Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++ Matte Mineral-based (physical sunscreen), gentle, good for sensitive/acne-prone skin Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ Dry touch matte Lightweight, non-comedogenic, widely available, good everyday sunscreen

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FAQ – Sunscreen for men and women in India How much sunscreen should I apply? Use about two fingers’ length for the face and neck

How often should I reapply sunscreen? Every 2–3 hours, especially after sweating or washing your face

Is SPF 50 enough? Yes, SPF 50 blocks about 98% of UVB rays and is suitable for daily use.

What does PA++++ mean? It indicates very high protection against UVA rays, which cause ageing.

Can I skip sunscreen indoors? Not recommended—UVA rays can penetrate windows

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The first two products listed in this article are sponsored, and the others are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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