Stay warm and stylish: Here are the comfiest thermals for women this winter season

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Dec 13, 2025 09:00 am IST

Thermals are designed to blend into outfits effortlessly. If you're braving peak winters or working indoors, a good thermal layer can transform comfort levels.

Jockey Snug Fit Thermal Tank Top for Women 2500_Charcoal Melange_XL View Details checkDetails

Jockey Snug Fit Low-Neck Thermal 3 Quarter Sleeved Top for Women 2503_Black_M View Details checkDetails

Boldfit Thermal Wear Set for Women Top & Bottom Winter Body Warmer Natural Insulation Cotton-Viscose Thermals Lower Leggings Inner Set - M View Details checkDetails

Jockey Womens Tailored Fit Cotton Thermal Leggings with Concealed Elastic Waistband (2520-0105-CHAML-Medium_Grey_M) View Details checkDetails

Boldfit Bottom Thermal Wear for Women Leggings Winter Wear for Women Natural Insulation Lower Body Warmer for Women Cotton-Viscose Thermals for Women Winter Wear Inner Leggings Thermal for Women -M View Details checkDetails

Jockey 2503 Womens Super Combed Cotton Rich Three Quarter Sleeve Thermal Tailored Fit Top with Stay Warm Technology_Skin_L, Beige View Details checkDetails

Winter fashion begins with smart layering. And at the heart of smart layering? Thermals.Be it if you’re heading to work, running errands, or planning a vacation to somewhere snowy, a good thermal set ensures warmth without the bulky “stuffed-with-layers” look. Today’s thermals are soft, lightweight, breathable, and stylish enough to disappear seamlessly under anything, from sweaters to sarees.

thermals for women(AI Generated)
thermals for women(AI Generated)

Here are some of the best thermal picks for women, from tank tops to full sets designed to keep you warm while looking effortlessly chic.

Comfy thermals for women:

1.

Jockey StayWarm Thermal Tank Top (2547)
Loading...

Perfect for mild winters or indoor layering, this tank top keeps you warm without full sleeves. The brushed cotton-rich fabric feels soft and breathable, and StayWarm technology ensures heat retention without overheating. Ideal under T-shirts, knits, blazers or even ethnic wear.

2.

Jockey StayWarm 3/4 Sleeve Thermal Top (2543)
Loading...

Not too warm, not too light, this three-quarter sleeve option is great for unpredictable temperatures. The super-combed cotton ensures comfort and zero irritation, making it the perfect layer under shirts, kurtas, or sweaters.

3.

Boldfit Women's Full Thermal Set (Top + Leggings)
Loading...

If you want a complete winter base layer, this combo is a winner. The body-warming, naturally insulating fabric is cosy yet breathable. Plus, the snug fit ensures it disappears under jeans, trousers or dresses. Great for travel, outdoor workouts, or colder regions.

4.

Jockey StayWarm Thermal Leggings (2544)
Loading...

These leggings are a winter wardrobe essential. They’re warm, stretchy and sit comfortably under pants, wide legs or even winter dresses. Perfect for those extra chilly days when denim alone won’t cut it.

5.

Boldfit Bottom-Only Thermal Leggings
Loading...

These Boldfit thermal leggings offer the perfect balance of practicality and comfort, ideal for women who want warmth without unnecessary bulk. Made with a cotton-viscose blend, they provide natural insulation, keeping you warm while still allowing airflow to prevent overheating. The fabric has a gentle stretch, meaning it adapts to your shape without feeling tight or restrictive.

6.

Jockey 2543 Women's Super Warm Three-Quarter Sleeve Thermal Top with StayWarm Technology
Loading...

A winter wardrobe essential for layering, this three-quarter sleeve thermal top from Jockey strikes the perfect balance between warmth and everyday functionality. Crafted with super-combed cotton rich brushed fabric, it feels plush and smooth against the skin while offering impressive heat retention. The StayWarm technology helps maintain body temperature, ensuring you feel cozy even as temperatures drop.

How to style thermals like a pro:

  • Wear under slim-fit turtlenecks to lock in warmth
  • Pick neutral colours for seamless layering
  • Pair thermal leggings under jeans, wool trousers or long coats
  • Choose a tank top style under formal shirts to avoid visible lines

  • Can thermals be worn under ethnic wear like sarees or kurtas?

    Yes! Opt for tank or 3/4 sleeve versions for kurtas and slimmer fits for sarees.

  • Can I replace sweaters with thermals for daily wear?

    Thermals are a base layer — you’ll still need sweaters or jackets in colder temperatures.

  • Should thermals be tight or loose?

    They should fit snugly — not tight — to trap body heat effectively.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
