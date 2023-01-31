Stay warm in style: Top tips for styling coats and jackets to upgrade your winter fashion game

Winter is a time to switch up your style, and your coat and jacket choices play a big role in keeping you warm and fashionable. Whether you prefer a classic look or something more trendy, the right coat or jacket can make all the difference. A well-chosen outerwear piece can elevate your entire look, making it both functional and fashionable. From layering to accessories, the key to successful winter styling is finding the right balance between comfort and style. To be warm throughout the winter, you should always have two or three different types of coats and jackets. As a result, whether you want to wear a long coat, a denim jacket, or a bomber jacket, you will look stylish and rock the winter fashion game. (Also read: Fashionable winter workwear: Tips to look professional and stay warm )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sadhvi Dang, Fashion Designer, suggested five classic coat and jacket styles you must try this winter season.

1. Trench coat

Sonam Kapoor in a fancy trench coat. (Instagram/@sonamkapoor)

A trench coat has to be at the top of the list when talking about an iconic and timeless piece of clothing. A coat worn as a dress will always stay in style. On a chilly fall evening and a freezing winter morning, it keeps you warm and elegant. To achieve a show-stopper look, pair it with high boots. You can also wear a trench coat with a belted waist fitted to the floor, long bell bottoms that touch the base, and transparent heels for a more feminine look.

Also, it can be layered over sweaters and other cold-weather clothing. Exciting choices for trench coat colours include camel, black, red, yellow, and white. Like peanut butter and jelly, trench coats and bags complement each other.

2. Puffer jacket

In a maroon sports bra, a pair of maroon tights and a maroon puffer jacket, Kareena posed on a couch and looked every bit ravishing. (Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

Puffer jackets can accentuate your appearance. It can be worn along with many different outfits. For a basic, laid-back look, sport a short puffer jacket with boyfriend denim over turtlenecks tucked to enjoy a breezy outing in the winter. You can leave the house by donning a pair of Chelsea boots.

3. Denim Jacket

Zareen khan is giving cool vibes as she teamed her white tee shirt with a denim jacket (Instagram/@zareenkhan)

Denim jackets are always inseparable, regardless of the season. Wear black leggings with a matching crop top underneath and an oversized denim jacket to give off an athletic vibe. Put on a pair of comfortable sneakers and a pair of earmuffs, and then walk out the door with ease.

4. Overcoat

Sonakshi looks stunning in a white, deep neck bodycon dress which she paired with a white overcoat. (Instagram/@aslisona)

Overcoats are a must for those formal events. Style it with flared trousers under button-down shirts in neutral shades. Pair it with a black leather bag and heels to add more glamour to your look.

5. Bomber jacket

Aamna added more chill vibes to her look with a lavender cropped bomber jacket with white details at the sleeves, and silver knee-high boots. (Instagram/@aamnasharifofficial)

Bomber jackets are almost synonymous with winter. It just depends on how the jacket looks and how we style it. Pair a bomber jacket with skinny jeans and sneakers for a casual appearance. Alternatively, you can style an oversized bomber jacket with straight-leg jeans or leggings and lug-sole boots.

