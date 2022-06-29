Steer through the sheer trend with these styles

Not sure how to venture out of your comfort zone for a cocktail party? Hop on the sheer train which is equal parts sensational and can equally venture into a sultry and daring territory. Committing to wearing a sheer dress means you’ve officially signed yourself up to fashion experimentation.

Malaika Arora

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Taking the risqué route, actor Malaika Arora looks glamorous in this figure-hugging, one-shoulder sheer black number. If you want to raise the oomph factor, take notes from Arora with a sheer overlay over a black bodysuit featuring shimmering embellishments, ruffle detail on the neckline, and a thigh-high slit.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

(Photo: Instagram)

If you want a bonafide fashionista look, then opt for a sizzling look like actor Priyanka Chopra in this shimmering golden see-through dress with a high-slit and plunging neckline. Pump up the glam quotient with a golden metallic belt that will further accentuate your waist.

Tamannaah Bhatia

(Photo: Instagram)

While florals for spring might not seem groundbreaking, florals with sheer might work its charm. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia looks every bit gorgeous in an off-shoulder floral appliqué, which features sheer detailing and floral accents to add to its spring charm.

Shamita Shetty

(Photo: Instagram)

Actor Shamita Shetty stuns in a gorgeous black see-through gown adorned with floral sequin work in multiple hues. If you are not comfortable baring it all in a piece of sheer clothing and want to take the safer route, then flaunt your incredible figure in a dress like this, pooled at the bottom with flowers printed on it.

Sophie Choudry

(Photo: Instagram)

Putting her best foot forward in the glam game, actor Sophie Choudry opted for this heavily embellished sheer tulle dress with intricate silver and blue sequins and bead embroidery. If you want to flaunt your toned figure for your next cocktail event, then this is the look for you.

