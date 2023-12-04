Blue sapphires are one of the most enchanting gemstones in the world and their deep, rich hue and timeless beauty make them a popular choice for jewellery lovers everywhere. However, when it comes to styling these stunning blue gems, one often finds themselves questioning which outfits and occasions are best suited to showcase the elegance of blue sapphires.

Style guide on matching blue sapphire gemstones with different outfits (Photo by TranStudios Photography & Video on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pawan Gupta, Director at PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta, shed light on the versatile ways in which blue sapphires can be paired with different outfits, ensuring you always look your best -

The Classic Elegance: White and Blue - A crisp white shirt or blouse paired with a blue sapphire cocktail ring or bracelet can create a chic and sophisticated look. The contrast between the blue sapphire and the pristine white outfit exudes timeless charm and refinement.

Casual Glamour: Flowy Bohemian Dresses - For a boho-chic look, consider adorning yourself with blue sapphire jewelry when wearing flowy, bohemian-style dresses. A sapphire bracelet or a statement sapphire necklace can effortlessly elevate your outfit, allowing you to embrace your inner free spirit with a touch of elegance.

Formal Sophistication: Evening Gowns - When attending formal events or special occasions, opt for blue sapphire jewelry to complement your evening gown. A sapphire bracelet or a pair of chandelier sapphire earrings can add a touch of glamour, making you the star of the evening.

Vibrant Colour Palettes: Red and Blue - The combination of red and blue is a classic color pairing. A red dress or outfit can be perfectly complemented by blue sapphire jewelry. A sapphire cocktail ring, for instance, will add a pop of color that enhances your overall look.

The Versatility of Blue Sapphires: Blue sapphires are incredibly versatile gemstones that can effortlessly elevate your style, no matter the occasion. Whether you're dressing up for a formal event or looking to add a touch of elegance to your everyday wear, blue sapphires are an excellent choice. Their timeless beauty and rich color make them an invaluable addition to your jewelry collection.

He added, “Blue sapphires are a versatile gemstone that can be effortlessly paired with a wide range of outfits, from casual to formal. With the right choice of blue sapphire jewelry, you can add an element of elegance and style to any ensemble, ensuring you look and feel your best. So, the next time you're planning your outfit, don't forget to consider the timeless beauty of blue sapphires as your perfect accessory.”