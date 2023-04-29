Style tips to incorporate sustainable fashion into your children's wardrobes

Sustainability is no longer just a buzzword; it has become a way of life where from reducing plastic waste to conserving energy, individuals worldwide are taking significant steps to ensure a better future for the planet and one area where sustainability has gained considerable attention is in the fashion industry. People are increasingly aware of the environmental impact of their clothes and are now opting for sustainable fashion.

There are a number of ways children can be introduced to conscious fashion. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Iffat Jivan, COO, Ed-a-Mamma, advised -

Invest in the right brands: When buying clothes for your child, research and invest in the right sustainable brands. A good conscious clothing brand will do its bit to reduce its impact on environmental pollution. Sustainable brands use organic and eco-friendly materials and follow ethical production practices. By choosing to invest in such brands, not only are you helping the environment but are also setting an example for your child on how to make better choices. Opt for the right sustainable material: High-quality sustainable materials like organic cotton, linen, bamboo, and hemp have gained popularity in recent times. These materials are not only eco-friendly but also comfortable to wear. Also, high-quality sustainable materials are durable and long-lasting, reducing the need for frequent replacements and ultimately saving money in the long run. Choose timeless styles: Trends come and go, and fast fashion coaxes consumers to buy more and discard clothes quickly. To reduce your impact on the environment, choose timeless styles that can be worn for several seasons. Ensure proper aftercare: Clothes that last longer are less likely to end up in landfills. Therefore, it is essential to take proper aftercare of your child's clothes. Read the care labels on clothes and follow the instructions carefully. Wash clothes in cold water, use natural detergents, and air dry them to extend their lifespan. Hand down the clothes: Children outgrow their clothes quickly, and it is tempting to throw away these garments which are often in good condition. Instead of throwing them away, consider handing them down to younger siblings or donating them to a charitable organization. By doing so, you are reducing textile waste and promoting a circular economy.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Swati Saraf, President at Les Petits, shared, “Embracing sustainability is not just a step towards protection of the environment but in the meantime also bodes well for the sensitive skin of the child. The advantages of sustainable fashion are many but it is very crucial to understand the various ways by which we can incorporate it in the child’s collection. Choosing quality over quantity is a very basic and effective way to promote sustainability. Instead of hoarding the shopping basket with inferior quality clothes, investing in high-quality materials and craftsmanship helps reduce the amount of clothing that ends up in landfills.”

She added, “Going for natural fibers such as organic cotton, linen, hemp, and wool are better for the environment than synthetic materials like polyester and nylon, that take approximately 20 to 200 years to decompose. In addition to this, parents can also support sustainable brands. When buying new clothes, they can look for brands that prioritize sustainability. Properly finding out about the brand while considering eco-friendly materials, prioritise ethical production practices, and have a transparent supply chain, one can promote sustainability in the least possible way.”

