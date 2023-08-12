Suhana and Gauri Khan cement their status as Bollywood's most stylish mother-daughter duo in effortlessly chic ensembles

Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan, Bollywood's stunning mother-daughter duo, were spotted at a book launch event in Mumbai on Friday night. Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood king Shahrukh Khan, is proving her fashion finesse with every look. After turning heads in a sartorial blue sari, the Gen-Z actress kept things cool and classy in a coordinating grey top and skirt. There is no doubt that style is in the genes. Gauri Khan looked stunning in a casual jeans and blazer look. As we eagerly anticipate Suhana's highly awaited debut in the upcoming film "Archies," let's take some fashion inspiration from these Khan queens.

Suhana and Gauri Khan stuns in chic casual outfits

Suhana and Gauri Khan spotted in Mumbai last night attending a book launch event in classy and chic outfits.(HT photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ever since their pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media, netizens have not been able to stop talking about it. Their posts have been flooded with likes and comments from their adoring fans who just cannot stop gushing over their stunning looks. One fan wrote "style queens" while another called them "stunning" and others posted lots of heart and fire emojis. Let's take a moment to admire their looks. (Also read: Suhana Khan holidays in Goa with cousin Alia Chhiba, her vacation look is all about minimal styling. All pics )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the event, Suhana chose a coordinated set consisting of a grey halterneck top with a fitted bodice and gold zip in the middle. She paired it with a matching knee-length body-con skirt. Keeping her accessories minimal, she styled her look with a pair of black pumps and silver hoop earrings. To complete her glam look, she got decked up in nude eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, rouged cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick. With her hair left in the centre part, Suhana looked effortlessly chic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other hand, Gauri Khan opted for a casual and cool look in a white crochet top featuring a plunging neckline. She wore a yellow blazer over it to add more colour. Pairing it with light blue washed denim mom jeans with ripped knees she excluded chill vibes. With their chic looks and unmatched style, Gauri and Suhana are undoubtedly topping the fashion charts. While Suhana is definitely being praised for her fashion choices, the anticipation for her on-screen performance is palpable in the realm of acting. We eagerly await the moment when she graces the screen with her presence.