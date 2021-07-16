Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Suhana Khan gives LBDs a modern twist with 5k backless black mini in New York

Suhana Khan has always had an impeccable sense of fashion, a perfect mix of her interior designer mother Gauri Khan's glamourous style and father, Shah Rukh Khan's minimalistic but highly fashionable sense of dressing.
Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's only daughter, has been living it up in New York, and the usually low-key middle child of King Khan has been quite active on social media recently sharing glimpses from her night outs in the Big Apple as she frolics about the city with her friends. Suhana has always had an impeccable sense of fashion, a perfect mix of her interior designer mother's glamourous style and father, Shah Rukh's minimalistic but highly fashionable sense of dressing.

Suhana often wears affordable clothes from ready-to-wear and off the rack collections of most high street brands including Oh Polly, Zara, Miss Guided, etc, and almost always pairs her affordable outfit with accessories and bags from luxury fashion brands like Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Prada and so on.

For her night out with friends as well, Suhana opted for a not-so-classic 'Little Black Dress' that was a very modern take on the classic piece of clothing. Suhana sported the seductive looking Lace Me In mini dress from UK-based high street fashion brand Oh Polly. The mini dress has a signature double layered fabric, long mesh sleeves and an angled square neckline. Suhana showed off her sexy back in the ensemble with its cut-out, lace up back. The Lace Me In mini is priced on the brand's website at £50 which is approximately 5,165. Suhana posted a picture of herself from the night out and captioned, "red moon low in the sky. (sic)"

Suhana glammed up her look with usual dramatic eyeliner and nude, dewy make-up as she posed candidly in the pictures on Instagram. Suhana wore a silver chain link necklace in her ears and Chanel earrings as accessories to her look, leaving her waist length hair with highlights open. She carried her current favourite bag, the electric blue Triangle Duffle Bag from Balenciaga which is seen very often during Suhana's outings. The bag is priced at $2,085 which is approximately Rs1.5 lakhs.

