Suhana Khan paints New York blue in 1.7k gown, 1.5 lakh Balenciaga bag

Suhana Khan, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan's daughter, has been having quite a ball in New York with her friends and the flurry of social media posts by the group are proof of the youngsters living it up in the Big Apple.

Suhana took to her Instagram stories on Thursday and shared an image of herself in a figure-hugging deep-blue dress as she did her usual 'getting the hair out of my face' pose looking away from the camera. Suhana is all about mixing affordable pieces with statement pieces from luxury labels and for her recent outing too the youngster went for an affordable gown from high street fashion brand Miss Guided.

Suhana Khan(Instagram)

The Philippa Bandeau Maxi Navy Dress is priced at $23 on the brand's website which is approximately ₹1,717. And Suhana added a touch of glamour and luxury to her low-key look with her pricey electric blue Triangle Duffle Bag from Balenciaga which is priced at $2,085 which is approximately ₹1.5 lakhs.





Suhana Khan also posted pictures to her Instagram feed on early Friday as she basked in the golden hour light in the streets of New York City. Suhana posed on the streets in a moss green sleeveless top with a deep neck which she paired with dark green leather pants and a Louis Vuitton sling bag. Suhana sported dewy make-up with a subtle wing eyeliner and glossy lip. She had bangles stacked on her wrists and wine coloured nail paint adorned her nails. Suhana sported the same gold Chanel hoops she had worn the previous evening out with her friends. Suhana's Louis Vuitton bag is the mini Louis Vuitton cross-body bag which is reportedly priced at £1404, which is approximately ₹1.45 lakhs.

