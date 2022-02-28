Suhana Khan in a beautiful Manish Malhotra white lehenga will make your heart skip a beat: Viral pics

Bollywood's favourite fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped another set of ethereal photos featuring Suhana Khan dressed in one of his creations, and her look will make your heart skip a beat. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter slipped into a classic white lehenga from the designer's latest collection for a stunning photoshoot.

On Monday, Manish Malhotra posted Suhana's photos on his official page and hyped up the 21-year-old in the caption. The star kid struck beautiful poses for the photoshoot, wearing a white chikankari lehenga. It comes with Manish Malhotra's signature design elements. It is a perfect look for a bride-to-be to wear during their spring wedding haldi ceremony or a bridesmaid for attending their best friend's wedding festivities. Keep scrolling to see Suhana's photos.

Suhana's chikankari lehenga set comes with a sleeveless blouse featuring broad straps, a plunging V neckline, chikankari embroidery, a bare back detail with a single dori tie, and a contrast lemon green piping on the midriff-baring hem. She teamed the choli with a heavy ghera lehenga adorned in matching chikan work inspired by spring.

Suhana Khan in a Manish Malhotra lehenga.

Suhana draped a heavily embroidered white dupatta with lemon-green piping on her shoulders to complete the ensemble. The 21-year-old skipped on heavy jewellery to allow her lehenga to be the star of the traditional look. She chose layered silver jhumkis with colourful accents, and for the glam picks, she went with a nude lip shade, dainty bindi, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, winged eyeliner, and dewy base make-up.

Earlier, Suhana had broken the internet with another look by Manish Malhotra. She draped herself in a bright red sequinned saree, a signature creation of the designer, and a backless blouse for the photoshoot. See the post below.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan and her best friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor enjoyed a date night in Mumbai. Shutterbugs clicked the trio outside a restaurant. Additionally, Suhana was pursuing a course in film studies at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University.

