Taking care of your hair during the summer is important as the sun, heat, humidity and exposure to chlorine and saltwater in pools or beaches can cause damage and dryness. Remember, each person's hair is unique, so adapt to hair care tips that suit your hair type and needs and if you have specific concerns or conditions, consulting with a hairstylist or trichologist can provide personalised advice for your summer hair care routine.

Summer hair care tips and tricks (Photo by Karl Hedin on Unsplash)

Our busy lifestyle often deprives us of a proper hair care regime. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Celebrity Hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani shared some insightful tips, which can help us attain gorgeous tresses that turn heads this spring-summer -

Cold shower followed by drying for smoother and shinier hair: Blast your hair with a cold shower (after shampooing) as hot water not only damages our skin but also our hair and scalp. Cold shower will seal the cuticles and make hair shinier, stronger, and smoother. However, don’t keep your hair wet for long as hair is more fragile in this state.

Extreme heat is detrimental: Choosing the right temperature is of utmost importance while styling. Do not forget using a heat protectant before styling your hair.

Say yes to updos: Nobody likes their hair falling on their face during the summer. Hence it is ideal to opt for hairstyles like braids, messy updos and ponytails. These hairstyles are also great to camouflage an oily scalp.

Hair Massage + treatments = shiny hair: The action of the massage/ brushing stimulates the blood circulation which feeds the root of the hair and helps maintain healthier hair and scalp. Hair massage needs to be done at least two or three times a week. A good hair massage also helps the nutrients to efficiently reach the hair follicles. Hair treatments are also a great way to nourish your hair and improve its shine and condition. Apply a hair treatment at least once a week or as recommended by your stylist.

Volume, volume and some more volume: Who doesn't like to add some volume to their hair, especially in the crown area? If you are tackling flat hair, then add volume to your hair by sweeping bangs away from the face, provide volume and create the desired style. Another way of adding volume to your hair is by layering the crown area.

Prepare, style and fix: After spending hours styling your hair, sometimes your hairstyle or curls may loosen up. If this describes you, then you may be missing one of the most important steps, i.e., setting your hairstyle with a lightweight setting spray or cold shot. Our hair often sets in the same position as it cools down. Hence, the correct procedure for styling your hair should be – style your hair, set your curls/hairstyle using cold shot, pin up your curls for 5-10 mins and finish off with a setting spray. You can go with styling products that fit your hair type, length and thickness.

