Summer jewellery styling guide: 3 ways to look chic without feeling uncomfortable

Summer fashion is not as complicated as it may seem. The rising temperatures and brutal heat do not have to dilute your sense of style. It is all about making better choices. In humid weather, the discomfort pushes people to let go of certain elements of their OOTD, especially accessories. But that does not mean your look has to feel incomplete. You can choose both comfort and style simultaneously. Instead, consider opting for subtle jewellery pieces that do not feel cumbersome and still look light, effortless, and easy to wear throughout the day.ALSO READ: How to style co-ords without looking like you are in pyjamas? 5 styling tips to prevent fashion disaster

Pair dainty jewellery with breezy outfits. (Picture credit: Gemini AI )

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For better clarity on jewellery choices, in a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Kanishka Garg, founder of jewellery brand Salty, shared the kind of jewellery styles one should lean into to escape the heat while still looking chic.

“Summer dressing rarely asks for too much. Cotton shirts, linen trousers, slip dresses, easy denims, everything feels lighter, softer, and less structured. Jewellery, in this season, doesn’t need to overpower an outfit. It simply needs to add personality. The trick lies in knowing what works with pieces you’re already wearing,” she shared, highlighting the key rule of summer styling.

Summer fashion is deeply embedded in comfort and ease. So jewellery here has to breathable and must go with relaxed silhouettes.

Here's a brief guide from Kanishka on how you can style your summer jewellery:

1. Let minimal jewellery work with everyday basics

Pair simple outfits like white shirt, linen co-ords, cotton dresses, and denims and delicate jewellery.

Opt for fine chains, small hoops, slim bracelets, and everyday rings instead of statement pieces.

Layered necklaces work well with open collars and relaxed necklines.

Bracelets and watches stand out beautifully with rolled-up sleeves.

Minimal jewellery keeps the look polished without feeling overdone.

These pieces easily transition from workwear to casual outings or evening plans.

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For each style, jewellery styling can be done effectively. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

{{^usCountry}} 2. Use statement earrings to change the mood of a look A single bold accessory can completely transform a basic look.

A simple black dress, a monochrome top-and-trouser combination, or even a basic tank with wide-leg pants can feel completely different with the right pair of earrings.

Oversized hoops, sculptural studs, pearl drops, or textured metal pieces can be styled with monochrome outfits or simple dresses.

Tie hair back in a bun, ponytail, or tuck it back loosely to make the earrings stand out more.

This is an easy way to shift a daytime outfit into an evening-ready look without changing clothes. 3. Build ring and bracelet stacks for effortless styling Summer outfits with shorter sleeves and open necklines naturally highlight wrists and hands.

Instead of one chunky accessory, layer multiple delicate pieces together.

Stack rings across both hands or pair slim bangles with a watch.

Mix chain bracelets with vintage-style pieces for a more personal touch.

Neutral outfits like white, beige, olive, and denim help metallic jewellery stand out naturally.

Stacked jewellery creates an easy, relaxed, and effortlessly stylish look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Use statement earrings to change the mood of a look A single bold accessory can completely transform a basic look.

A simple black dress, a monochrome top-and-trouser combination, or even a basic tank with wide-leg pants can feel completely different with the right pair of earrings.

Oversized hoops, sculptural studs, pearl drops, or textured metal pieces can be styled with monochrome outfits or simple dresses.

Tie hair back in a bun, ponytail, or tuck it back loosely to make the earrings stand out more.

This is an easy way to shift a daytime outfit into an evening-ready look without changing clothes. 3. Build ring and bracelet stacks for effortless styling Summer outfits with shorter sleeves and open necklines naturally highlight wrists and hands.

Instead of one chunky accessory, layer multiple delicate pieces together.

Stack rings across both hands or pair slim bangles with a watch.

Mix chain bracelets with vintage-style pieces for a more personal touch.

Neutral outfits like white, beige, olive, and denim help metallic jewellery stand out naturally.

Stacked jewellery creates an easy, relaxed, and effortlessly stylish look. {{/usCountry}}

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In the end, it is important to note, according to the expert, that the beauty of stacking lies in how it feels collected, effortless and very much your own.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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