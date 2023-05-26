Summer wedding fashion: Discover the hottest lehenga trends for this season

As the summer of 2023 approaches, fashion enthusiasts and brides-to-be eagerly seek out the trendiest lehengas to make a stunning style statement. This season promises a delightful fusion of traditional elegance and contemporary charm, offering a plethora of choices for those seeking the perfect ensemble. From vibrant hues to intricate embellishments, the summer lehenga trends for 2023 are a celebration of creativity and individuality. Whether you prefer classic silhouettes or bold experimental designs, get ready to explore the captivating world of summer 2023 lehenga fashion, where glamour and sophistication meet in perfect harmony. (Also read: From vibrant colours to vintage charm: Discover the top bridal jewellery trends for summer 2023 )

Top lehenga trends for this summer wedding season

From vibrant hues to intricate embellishments, the summer lehenga trends for 2023 are a celebration of creativity and individuality. (Instagram )

Celebrity ace fashion designer Rimple Narulah, shares with HT Lifestyle, the hottest lehenga trends that will dominate this wedding season.

1. Fabrics

The most important and essential point before purchasing your wedding lehenga for a summer wedding is to go for a comfortable fabric. Fabrics like georgette, tulle, and tissue are recommended for a summer wedding. Avoid wearing fabrics which are heavy to handle like velvet or silk. They make you look stiffer and more uncomfortable.

2. Colours

If we talk about bridal lehengas- Royal reds are every bride's favourite. But summers are all about playing with pastel colours. For Summer lehengas you can opt for colours like gold, ivory, and shades of pastels other than red. Give the darker colours like- deep maroon, and purple a rest and prefer wearing tones of pastels- lilac, dusty pink or even shades of yellow or orange which are much more pleasing to the eyes in summer.

3. Embroidery

It is already a lot for the bride to handle- the hairdo, the accessories etc. It would be better to take it easy on the embroidery. The lehengas should have lighter embroidery such as gota or dori. The lighter the embellishments, the more comfortable you will feel on your occasion. Try to keep it easy on your lehenga embroidery, skip the zardozi and kundan work. You can even prefer wearing printed fabrics for your D-Day.

4. Silhouette

The more comfortable the bride is, the more the happy pictures come out. Skip the extra layered can-can, and make sure your lehenga is light and breezy. But not so less that the embroidery looks insignificant. The flare has to be minimal for comfort without letting go of the grandeur. Apart from the basic lehengas, you can even prefer wearing a dramatic back trail lehenga, which will help you stand out from the crowd.

5. Dupatta variations

As much as the design of the lehenga is important, the dupatta plays an equally vital role in giving your outfit a complete look. And choosing an appropriate dupatta should be on priority. For a change, you can add a gharchola or a dushala instead. Gharchola dupattas are usually done on georgette base fabric, which is suitable for all body types. Dushalas or gharcholas add a more vintage and traditional look to your outfit. To stand out from the crowd you can pair a gharchola dupatta with your main outfit dupatta.