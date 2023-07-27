Suneet Varma's 'Mogra' collection wows fashion enthusiasts at India Couture Week 2023

When you enter the fashion show of Suneet Varma, you go with expectations and the designer never disappoints us. He again left the audience spellbound with his collection at the Indian Couture Week on Wednesday night. Suneet not only themed his show ‘Mogra’ but he made sure that the audience present there smell the fragrance of the actual mogra flower. 'Mogra' by Suneet Varma draws inspiration from the incredible traditional motifs and embroideries found in the decorative arts of India. It embodies a romantic, feminine, and flirtatious aesthetic. (Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari is the epitome of grace in ivory ensemble as she turns showstopper for Ritu Kumar at India Couture Week )

Suneet Varma showcased his mesmerising collection at Indian Couture Week

'Mogra' by Suneet Varma draws inspiration from the incredible traditional motifs and embroideries found in the decorative arts of India.(Instagram/@fdciofficial)

Suneet Varma revisited the great traditional techniques and crafts that have made Indian embroideries a worldwide celebration while infusing a modern and fresh twist. The collection featured large abstract-shaped mirrors adorned with multi-coloured thread embroidery, offering a contemporary take on bridal wear. The glamorous lehengas, with off-shoulder blouses and short jackets, showcased dark shades of midnight blue and burgundy, complemented by silver accents. Draped skirts worn with capes and ruffled organza shirts paired with high-waisted palazzo pants complete the ensemble.

From pastels to solid and darker shades, as far as the colour palette of Suneet’s show was concerned. Focussed to make the back of the outfit its highlight, Suneet curated his outfits with beautiful embroideries, jewellery, and elegant detailing. Speaking about the collection, Suneet shared, "India has had a century-old love affair with couture, which is made-to-measure for pure pleasure. There is no denying the luxurious indulgence of precious finery, the magical beauty of one-off embellished wedding attire, and the sparkle of personalized jewels that are designed to match.”

Designers Falguni and Shane Peacock, who made their Cannes red carpet debut this year, kicked off the FDCI Opening Show on Tuesday with beautiful art pieces. The couturiers that will be bringing to their new collection this week are Varun Bahl, Gaurav Gupta, Kunal Rawal, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Tarun Tahiliani, Rimzim Dada, Anamika Khanna, Dolly J, Shantanu and Nikhil. Rahul Mishra will be closing the week off on August 2.