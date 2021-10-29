Sunny Leone dancing in a belted ivory chiffon saree is exactly our festive mood

As Diwali draws near, Bollywood hottie Sunny Leone paints the Internet in multicolours as she shares her sexiest-best looks in different saree styles and her recent pictures in a belted ivory chiffon saree are fashion goals to make heads turn this festive season. Taking ethnic wear love to new heights in the belted ivory chiffon saree, Sunny shared dancing stills and her contagious festive happiness makes us take fashion cues from the diva to sizzle on our next ethnic outing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, Sunny shared a slew of pictures featuring her in the six yards of elegance but with her own sultry twist. The diva donned the sand chiffon foil saree that was highlighted with sequin embroidery.

She teamed it with a matching sleeveless blouse that came with thin straps and a plunging neckline to ooze oomph. Collecting the crepe pallu on one shoulder, Sunny held the saree at her waist with a broad bling cloth belt that was accented with green beads.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in side-parted hairstyle, Sunny accessorised her look with a pair of long tassel earrings from Rubans. Wearing a dab of coral red lipstick to add a pop of colour to the muted look, Sunny amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Posing for two seconds in an elegant manner with a barely-there smile, the diva broke into random dance styles and we can't help but relate. She captioned the candid pictures simply with a hearts-in-eyes emoji and that is exactly our reaction too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Aditi Gupta's eponymous label that boasts of designer women collection for gowns, lehengas, dresses and more. Sunny Leone was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Hitendra Kapopara and Sameer Katariya.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter