Sunny Leone's blue knotted crop top, zigzag skirt is millennial fashion inspo

Mini skirts are having a moment this Fall 2021 and while they have been making an appearance this summer, Sunny Leone's latest picture arrives in a bolder fashion and shorter hemline. Serving millennial fashion inspiration, the Bollywood actor looked bold and edge in a high-waist mini skirt with sultry blue knotted crop top and those are the only blues we are accepting this Monday.

The diva had dolled up for her NFT Metaverse which is “a collection of NFT’s - unique digital collectibles that will live on the Ethereum blockchain.” According to the official website, “Your Sunny Leone NFT is your membership access pass to the Exclusive content, Perks, and Access in Sunny Leone Metaverse (sic).”

Excited for the same, Sunny took to her social media handle to drop her sartorial look for the day and the fashion police was on immediate alert. The picture featured the actor donning a sky blue round neck crop T-shirt that came with semi-sheer full sleeves and was knotted at her waist.

Sunny teamed it with a yarn dyed Jacquard mini skirt. The high-waist skirt sported black and pink zigzag pattern and Sunny accessorised her look with a pair of cut acrylic hoops from Bellofox.

Wearing a dab of red lip gloss, Sunny amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Leaving her luscious wavy tresses open down her back, Sunny struck a candid pose and captioned the picture with a heart-in-eyes emoji.

The skirt is credited to bespoke clothing brand, Kefi, which boasts of vibrant, eclectic and fashion-forward power dresses that are edgy with the sharpest cuts. The zigzag skirt originally costs ₹4,000 on the designer website.

Sunny Leone's zigzag skirt from Kefi (kefibynida.com)

Sunny Leone was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Hitendra Kapopara and Sameer Katariya.

