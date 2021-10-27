Sunny Leone’s denim jacket with a twist is a must-have for every wardrobe

Sunny Leone is an absolute fashionista. Be it a traditional attire for decking up in a casual Western outfit, Sunny known how to make fashion traffic come to a standstill with each and every outfit of hers. When not playing characters for the screen, Sunny is usually spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots.

Often, snippets from the fashion photoshoots make their way on her Instagram profile and manage to set higher standards of fashion for both his friends and fans. On Wednesday, Sunny Leone drove our midweek blues away with a fresh set of pictures and since then, fashion lovers have been scurrying to take down notes.

On Wednesday, Sunny taught us a thing or two about how to layer our outfit in style. Denims never go out of style and Sunny’s pictures are a proof of that. For this fashion photoshoot, Sunny played muse to the fashion designer house Huepop and adorned a denim jacket from their wardrobe.

Sunny opted for a soft green top and teamed it with a high-waisted pair of denim trousers. But, what stole the show was her denim jacket, designed by fashion designer Ekta jaggi. The full-sleeved denim jacket came with colourful quirky prints of mushrooms near to the waist and a plethora of colours near to the sleeves. If that was not droolworthy already, the shoulders were designed to be distressed to give the overall jacket a sassier feel. Take a look:

In one of the pictures, Sunny can be seen holding her jacket while posing for the cameras, while in another shot, Sunny gave us a glimpse of the footwear she chose to go with this outfit – classic off white stilettoes. “Love this jacket by Huepop,” wrote Sunny in the caption.

Styled by fashion stylists Hitendra Kapopara and Sameer Katariya, Sunny opted for a minimal makeup look. In green eyeshadow, contoured cheeks, drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes and a shade of pink lipstick, Sunny was ready to put fashion police on immediate alert.

